A photo tour of a Johnson Drive block, a marriage of old and new

When it was built in 1938, the old Dickinson Theatre anchored the block of Johnson Drive between Woodson Road and Dearborn Street in Mission. The building has gone through various names and uses, but in January it reopened as the newly renovated Mission Theatre event space for weddings, corporate events and more.
“We tried to keep some nods to its history,” events coordinator Alexa Finegan said. “The design is a mix of polished and raw touches.”
It’s one of many destinations on this block drawing people from around the metro area. A couple of doors down, Kansas City Brazilian Jiu Jitsu offers a first-class training program for the martial art. “People come from across the metro, including Liberty, Kansas City, Lee’s Summit,” said owner Jason Bircher.
On the corner is Brothers Music, which offers a well-curated selection of vinyl, cassettes, CDs, guitars and T-shirts, as well as music lessons. “Mission is a good community,” said co-owner Cole Maggart. “It has a walkable community feel and good culture.”
Across the street, pets and owners fill the lobby of VCA Mission Animal Referral and Emergency Center, open 24 hours a day. Nearby, SugaRae’s Children’s Boutique offers clothing and a selection of toys.
And just around the corner, laughter, lively conversation and basketball commentary spill out of the Keyhole Tavern. This is the kind of gathering place every neighborhood needs. It’s intimate, clean and friendly. The clientele are local and know one another by name.
According to owner Wayne Heigel, it’s the oldest tavern in Johnson County. And, he said, “This is the social corner of the neighborhood.”
