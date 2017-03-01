What it’s like to take your son to the Oscars — and watch his movie win

3:19 The B&Bs: Family, film and 'popcorn … front and center' Pause

4:20 What you should know from President Trump’s first speech to Congress

0:47 LeFou of 'Beauty and the Beast' in a scene with Gaston

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

4:31 Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

0:31 Frank Mason on MVP chants: 'It's all great, but with me it's all about the team'

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

4:30 KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night