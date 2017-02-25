AP Explains: Who competes and how Carnival parades judged

A dancer from the Tom Maior samba school performs during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Dancers from the Tom Maior samba school perform on a float during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Dancers from the Mocidade Alegre samba school perform during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Maria Cristina de Jesus, the guardian of Rio's city key, places the oversized key in a bag during a delay for the ceremony officially kicking off Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. De Jesus' late father, Jose Geraldo de Jesus, also known as Candonga, kept the key safe at his home after it kept getting lost year after year since the 1970's. After his death in 1997, his family kept up the tradition of keeping the key safe at their home.
Mauro Pimentel
AP Photo
People wait for the start of the official ceremony that kicks off Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The world's most famous Carnival bash began in a strange way: after a day in silence, evangelical Mayor Marcelo Crivella delayed the traditionally opulent starting ceremony until 8:30 p.m. only to skip it with the excuse that his wife was sick.
Mauro Pimentel
AP Photo
A dancer from the Academicos do Tatuape samba school performs during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Dancers from the Academicos do Tatuape samba school perform during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Dancers from the Academicos do Tatuape samba school perform on a float during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
A dancer from the Academicos do Tatuape samba school performs during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Dancers from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school perform during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
A dancer from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school performs during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
A dancer from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school performs during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Dancers from the Aguia de Ouro samba school perform during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
A dancer from the Aguia de Ouro da Fiel samba school performs during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
A dancer from the Aguia de Ouro samba school performs during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Dancers from the Aguia de Ouro samba school perform on a float during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Dancers from the Aguia de Ouro samba school perform on a float during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Revelers wearing costumes depicting "The Simpsons" comic characters pose for the photo during the "Ceu na Terra" or Heaven on Earth street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many.
Leo Correa
AP Photo
A reveler in a zumbi costume performs during the "Ceu na Terra" or Heaven on Earth street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many.
Leo Correa
AP Photo
A man dressed to depict U.S. President Donald Trump is accompanied by women wearing Mexican mariachi hats and shaking maracas, backdropped by a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese: "Trump does not climb...the wall" at the "Galo da Madrugada" or the Dawn Rooster carnival parade, in downtown of Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The "Galo da Madrugada" took to the streets for the first time in 1975 with the aim of rescuing the traditional carnival of Recife.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Revelers pose for the photo during the "Ceu na Terra" or Heaven on Earth street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many.
Leo Correa
AP Photo
A reveler wearing a unicorn mask enjoys the "Ceu na Terra" or Heaven on Earth street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many.
Leo Correa
AP Photo
A band of merrymakers costumed to depict the elderly march with a message that reads in Portuguese: "The city will Temer. Nobody will retire", criticizing the pension reform proposed by Brazil's President Michel Temer, at the "Galo da Madrugada" or the Morning Rooster carnival parade, in downtown Recife, in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The "Galo da Madrugada" took to the streets for the first time in 1975 with the aim of rescuing the traditional carnival of Recife. It is now considered one of the largest carnival parades.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Dancers from the Vila Maria samba school perform on a float during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
A dancer from the Vila Maria samba school performs during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
A clown-faced reveler smiles wide as he takes part in the "Galo da Madrugada" or the Morning Rooster carnival parade, in downtown Recife, in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The "Galo da Madrugada" took to the streets for the first time in 1975 with the aim of rescuing the traditional carnival of Recife. It is now considered one of the largest carnival parades.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
"Mike" dressed in a boxer costume, takes part in the "Blocao" dog carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Carnival goes to the dogs as pet owners take to the streets for their own party, with their four-legged friends in ornate costumes.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
A boy jumps into a pool of mud during the traditional "Bloco da Lama" or "Mud Street" carnival party, in Paraty, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Legend has it the "bloco" was born in 1986 after local teens hiking in a nearby mangrove forest smeared themselves with mud to discourage mosquitoes and then wandered through Paraty. The party grew year after year, but revelers eventually were banned from parading in the colonial downtown after shopkeepers complained pristine white walls were stained with the hard-to-remove mud.
Mauro Pimentel
AP Photo
A mud-covered partygoer strikes a pose during the traditional "Bloco da Lama" or "Mud Street" carnival party, in Paraty, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Legend has it the "bloco" was born in 1986 after local teens hiking in a nearby mangrove forest smeared themselves with mud to discourage mosquitoes and then wandered through Paraty. The party grew year after year, but revelers eventually were banned from parading in the colonial downtown after shopkeepers complained pristine white walls were stained with the hard-to-remove mud.
Mauro Pimentel
AP Photo
Revelers celebrate at the end of the traditional "Bloco da Lama" or "Mud Street" carnival party, in Paraty, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Legend has it the "bloco" was born in 1986 after local teens hiking in a nearby mangrove forest smeared themselves with mud to discourage mosquitoes and then wandered through Paraty. The party grew year after year, but revelers eventually were banned from parading in the colonial downtown after shopkeepers complained pristine white walls were stained with the hard-to-remove mud.
Mauro Pimentel
AP Photo
Two men beer toast while wading in mud during the traditional "Bloco da Lama" or "Mud Street" carnival party, in Paraty, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Legend has it the "bloco" was born in 1986 after local teens hiking in a nearby mangrove forest smeared themselves with mud to discourage mosquitoes and then wandered through Paraty. The party grew year after year, but revelers eventually were banned from parading in the colonial downtown after shopkeepers complained pristine white walls were stained with the hard-to-remove mud.
Mauro Pimentel
AP Photo
A reveler spreads grass on his mud-covered body during the traditional "Bloco da Lama" or "Mud Street" carnival party, in Paraty, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Legend has it the "bloco" was born in 1986 after local teens hiking in a nearby mangrove forest smeared themselves with mud to discourage mosquitoes and then wandered through Paraty. The party grew year after year, but revelers eventually were banned from parading in the colonial downtown after shopkeepers complained pristine white walls were stained with the hard-to-remove mud.
Mauro Pimentel
AP Photo
Merrymakers revel drenched in mud at the traditional "Bloco da Lama" or "Mud Street" carnival party, in Paraty, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Legend has it the "bloco" was born in 1986 after local teens hiking in a nearby mangrove forest smeared themselves with mud to discourage mosquitoes and then wandered through Paraty. The party grew year after year, but revelers eventually were banned from parading in the colonial downtown after shopkeepers complained pristine white walls were stained with the hard-to-remove mud.
Mauro Pimentel
AP Photo
Revelers cheer during the traditional "Bloco da Lama" or "Mud Street" carnival party, in Paraty, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Legend has it the "bloco" was born in 1986 after local teens hiking in a nearby mangrove forest smeared themselves with mud to discourage mosquitoes and then wandered through Paraty. The party grew year after year, but revelers eventually were banned from parading in the colonial downtown after shopkeepers complained pristine white walls were stained with the hard-to-remove mud.
Mauro Pimentel
AP Photo
People revel in mud after the traditional "Bloco da Lama" or "Mud Street" carnival party, in Paraty, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Legend has it the "bloco" was born in 1986 after local teens hiking in a nearby mangrove forest smeared themselves with mud to discourage mosquitoes and then wandered through Paraty. The party grew year after year, but revelers eventually were banned from parading in the colonial downtown after shopkeepers complained pristine white walls were stained with the hard-to-remove mud.
Mauro Pimentel
AP Photo
A man revels in mud during the traditional "Bloco da Lama" or "Mud Street" carnival party, in Paraty, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Legend has it the "bloco" was born in 1986 after local teens hiking in a nearby mangrove forest smeared themselves with mud to discourage mosquitoes and then wandered through Paraty. The party grew year after year, but revelers eventually were banned from parading in the colonial downtown after shopkeepers complained pristine white walls were stained with the hard-to-remove mud.
Mauro Pimentel
AP Photo
Comments