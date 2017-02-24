Stuff I like: True/False film fest, CrossFit, ‘Gilmore Girls’ and women’s basketball

Here’s what digital/social media editor Mary Kate Metivier is into right now:
True/False Film Festival
If you think Columbia comes alive only for Mizzou Homecoming, then you’ve never seen it during this documentary film festival. Live music, food trucks, art installations, parties — and that doesn’t even include the phenomenal films and filmmakers who attend. Some passes are still available, as well as the option to Q (stand in line and hope to get in) or buy single tickets. My favorite part about the weekend — March 2-5 this year — is definitely March March, a parade that typically turns into a dance party/jam session on Ninth Street (5:15 p.m. March 3). You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you’ll certainly learn something.
CrossFit
My mom and brother introduced me to this fitness regimen, and it changed my life. I’m not headed to the CrossFit Games quite yet, but the workouts keep me moving and help my mental health. No one day is the same. Women and men of all ages and skill levels work out together and cheer one another on. The coaches at my gym (CrossFit Memorial Hill) are considerate of the different levels and pay attention to details in every lift and exercise. My favorite part — other than these new shoulders I have — is my new love for healthy cooking! I’ve learned to make some pretty great Brussels sprouts and a mean zucchini pasta.
“Gilmore Girls”
This WB/CW series is special to me because it’s about a dynamic, inseparable mother/daughter duo, and my mother and I watched it together. Mom Lorelai had her daughter at 16, and the story begins when her daughter, Rory, is that age. They reference pop culture from my generation and my mother’s, something that makes it easy for us both to enjoy. I’ve probably watched all seven seasons five or six times and attribute a tiny bit of why I became a journalist to Rory. By the way, I’m definitely Team Jess, but starting to lean toward Team Logan. I should emphasize, though, that I am not taking the Netflix revival into account.
Mizzou women’s basketball
Ask anyone around the office and they’ll tell you I’m not a huge sports fan. However, I visited my alma mater last weekend and saw Mizzou’s nail-biter against No. 6 South Carolina. I had such a blast watching Sophie Cunningham put up 26 points and score the winning basket. This team feels different; it’s a family feel, almost like you’re at a high school game where everybody knows everybody. The best part for me? Seeing all the young girls in the crowd watching these powerful women go to work.
Leavenworth
Drive about 45 minutes northwest of downtown and you’ll find my lovely hometown. I drive up there at least two Sunday mornings a month to enjoy the chicken hash and doughnut muffins at The Depot; trust me, you have to try them. Take a stroll down Esplanade to enjoy a view of the Muddy Missouri, stop to see the 13 bison in front of the United States Penitentiary, or check out Fort Leavenworth.
Mary Kate Metivier: 816-234-4397 @mkmetivier
