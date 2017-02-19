New Maine film group hosts screenplay contest

Screenwriters dreaming of filming an indie movie in Maine on a tiny budget have a new opportunity.
A new screenplay contest says it will fund an independent film to be produced in Maine.
Maine director Allen Baldwin leads the competition, which is called the Maine Film Initiative.
He says the goal is to highlight Maine as a low budget film-making destination and to support Maine film artists by investing directly in paying productions.
The contest's deadline is Feb. 28 with extended deadlines on March 1 and April 1.
Screenwriters from around the world can enter the competition, which has categories for short screenplays, feature length screenplays and shorter scripts.
Funds raised from entry fees will be used to produce one of the screenplays using Maine cast and crew.
Comments