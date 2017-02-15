6 honored with Mississippi Governor's Arts Awards

Six Mississippi artists and patrons are receiving the Governor's Arts Awards.
Painter Sammy Britt is being honored for excellence in visual arts.
Blues musician and Grammy winner Vasti Jackson is being presented with the arts ambassador honor.
Lucy Richard Janoush, president of the Cleveland Music Foundation, is recognized as an arts patron.
Folklorist William Ferris is receiving the lifetime achievement award.
The Mississippi Opera is recognized for artistic excellence.
Jaimoe (JAY-moh) Johnie Johanson, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, is being honored for excellence in music.
The ceremony takes place Thursday at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson.
