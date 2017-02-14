KC events Feb. 16-22: Dinosaurs, Bill Engvall, Arenacross, Sting, Deepak Chopra

Kansas City Ballet, “New Moves”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Todd Bolender Center
Emerging choreographers will team with Kansas City Ballet dancers for original creations designed to showcase the talents of the choreographers as well as the dancers. Performances will be in the Bolender Center’s intimate Michael and Ginger Frost Studio Theater, providing an up-close experience for the audience. Also, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. 816-931-8993. kcballet.org. $36.
Sting
8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Uptown
Nearly 40 years after hitting the big time with the Police and the single “Roxanne,” Sting is touring in support of “57th & 9th,” his 12th solo studio album and his first rock/pop project in more than a decade. Opening acts will be singer/songwriter Joe Sumner and San Antonio-based Tex-Mex band the Last Bandoleros. 816-753-8665. uptowntheater.com. $74.50-$164.50 (sold out).
Venice Baroque Orchestra and violinist Nicola Benedetti
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Folly
The Harriman-Jewell Series will present one of the world’s premier ensembles devoted to period instrument performance along with British violinist Nicola Benedetti, who will be featured in almost every work on the program. The concert will include music by Italian Baroque composers Francesco Geminiani, Arcangelo Corelli and Antonio Vivaldi. 816-415-5025. hjseries.org. $20-$70.
Bill Engvall
7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Kauffman Center
It is rare for a comedian to appear at the stately Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, but of the four popular funny guys who performed on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, Bill Engvall did seem to be the grown-up of the group. He also has starred in his own sitcom, “The Bill Engvall Show,” almost reached the finals of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2013 and has written an autobiography, “Bill Engvall — Just a Guy.” Muriel Kauffman Theatre. 816-994-7222. kauffmancenter.org. $39-$69.
“Dutchman”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Just Off Broadway Theatre
This play by Amiri Baraka (born Everett LeRoi Jones) premiered in 1964 during the civil rights era. A MeltingPot Theatre production, it follows a white woman and a young black man who meet on a New York subway and proceed to have a long, flirtatious conversation that leads to a dramatic conclusion. Runs through March 4. 816-226-8087. kcmeltingpot.com. $17.50-$27.50.
The Five Irish Tenors
8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Yardley Hall
Here’s a chance to get an early start on St. Patrick’s Day. One month before the holiday, the Five Irish Tenors will perform “A Tribute to John McCormack,” honoring a famous Irish tenor of the early 20th century. The concert will highlight Irish songs and opera arias, including W.B Yeats’ “Down by the Salley Gardens,” Verdi’s “O Mio Rimorso” from “La Traviata,” “The Rose of Tralee,” Mozart’s “Il Mio Tesoro,” “Will Ye Go Lassie Go” and, of course, “Danny Boy.” Carlsen Center, JCCC. 913-469-4445. jccc.edu/theseries. $27-$42.
Kansas City Symphony, “Beethoven’s Eighth and Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3”
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Kauffman Center
Born in Shenzhen, China, in 1998, pianist Wei Luo already has won numerous international competitions. Wei, who moved to Philadelphia in 2012 to study at the Curtis Institute of Music, will join conductor Michael Stern and the Symphony for a concert that will include Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 and Sergei Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Helzberg Hall. 816-471-0400. kcsymphony.org. $23-$78.
Arenacross
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and noon Sunday, Feb. 19, at Sprint Center
If your ears can withstand the noise from the motorcycle engines, this growing sport might be worth checking out. The competition, sponsored by Amsoil, consists of motocross racing on a cramped track, resulting in high-speed, full-contact action. The professionals will race Saturday night, with amateurs going at it Sunday afternoon. 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $15-$50.
Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Feb. 18-20, at Bartle Hall
Kids who love dinosaurs will be wowed by the lifelike stegosaurus, velociraptor and Tyrannosaurus rex as they walk through the exhibit, but there is plenty more for them to see and do. They can also meet a baby apatosaurus, ride in the Jurassic Jeeps at the Dino Raceway, play Mesozoic Mini Golf, bounce on themed inflatables and much more. discoverthedinosaurs.com. $18-$54.
“An Eye for an Eye: Re-evaluating the Death Penalty”
6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch
Is the death penalty an appropriate punishment in the 21st century? Does it work? Is it fair? Does it deter crime? What about DNA evidence proving innocent people have been executed? American Public Square will discuss all sides of this divisive issue and how it relates to our community. 816-235-5067. kclibrary.org or americanpublicsquare.org. Free.
“No Talking”
Opens 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Coterie
This is a children’s play that is a parents’ fantasy. When a fifth-grader reads that Gandhi was silent one day each week to calm his mind, he decides to give the idea a try. But when confronted by a female classmate, his idea turns into a competition between the boys and girls to see who can go longer without talking. Runs through March 19. 816-474-6552. thecoterie.org. $11-$15.
Deepak Chopra
7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Yardley Hall
The best-selling author and expert on integrative health will share insights from his latest book, “You Are the Universe: Discovering Your Cosmic Self and Why It Matters.” Chopra will address questions about our place in the world as well as practical ways to experience higher consciousness, transformation and healing. Carlsen Center, JCCC. 913-469-4445. jccc.edu/theseries. $45.
Comments