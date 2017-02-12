Mary J. Blige, Chance, Neil Diamond shine at pre-Grammy gala

4:41 Local high school students react to President Trump's immigration order Pause

1:14 Rally for Planned Parenthood in Overland Park draws hundreds

1:03 Police fatally shoot man who was firing rifle on porch of south KC home

15:54 Analysis: Kansas 80, Texas Tech 79

17:06 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the U.S.

0:21 Josh Jackson 'tried not to think about missing' game-winning free throw

0:54 Bill Self says Josh Jackson told him he wanted the last shot

6:16 Kim Anderson at news conference after win: 'Bet you guys are surprised'

2:57 Royals introduce outfielder Jorge Soler