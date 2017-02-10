Stuff I like: ‘This Is Us,’ Plaza shopping and indoor football

Here is what The Star’s breaking news reporter Toriano Porter is into:
“This Is Us”
This NBC drama has to be one of the most well-written, well-directed and well-acted television shows on air. Because I man the night desk for The Star, I have to record it every Tuesday and watch it three hours later. The hard part is staying off Twitter to avoid the spoilers.
Bonus: The show has a local connection. In a recurring role, Lee’s Summit High grad Jermel Nakia portrays the younger, drug-addicted William, who gives away his baby, Randall, for adoption. Look for him in Episode 16, set to air Feb. 21.
The KC culinary scene
I am not a food snob. I like what I like. So this is a small sample size: Give me the ribs and chicken wing appetizers from Q39, a couple of side dishes (cheesy potatoes and baked beans, anyone?) from Jack Stack and some onion rings and a strawberry pop from Gates and I am good to go. My go-to food truck items are the herb-marinated charbroiled chicken fusion tacos served up by Crave KC. I’m also into the (happy hour-priced) skirt steak tacos from Summit Grill and Bar in Waldo.
High school basketball
I have a son who graduates high school in May, and I’ve had a chance to watch some of the area’s better ball players mature since he was on the youth circuit. My vote for the best player now this season is Barstow senior guard Jacob Gilyard, who scored 50 points in a game this season. With so many talented players in the area, The Star’s high school sports reporters will have their hands full choosing this year’s All-Metro squad.
The Plaza
Shopping on the Plaza has become my favorite pastime in the nine years I have lived in Kansas City. Express and Banana Republic are go-to spots for blazers. I am a sucker for slim-fitting jeans from the Gap. And every once in a while, I will find a hidden treasure on sale at H&M. When I’m hungry: pasta at Brio, Triple Delight at Bo Lings and the late-night happy hour specials at Kona Grill. One day — I’ve been saying this to myself for years — I will break down and spring for a pair of slim-fit Baldwin jeans.
Kansas City Phantoms
The Kansas City Phantoms, part of the Champions Indoor Football league, kick off their season March 13, and I can hardly wait. They play home games at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence and feature a host of homegrown talent. New to the team: Darrian Miller, who was voted the Missouri Gatorade High School Player of the Year during his senior season in 2010 at Blue Springs High School and went on to play for the University of Kansas and University of Northern Iowa.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
