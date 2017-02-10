A photo tour of North Kansas City: a great place to eat, drink and hang out

Tucked among the industrial brick buildings, loading docks and the tidy houses of North Kansas City is hidden gem of a downtown worth the exit off of I-29 to spend an evening.
Chappell’s Restaurant and Sports Museum is a North Kansas City staple and must for any sports fan — or Kansas Citian for that matter. The walls and ceilings are full of sports memorabilia, including more than 1,000 football helmets suspended from the ceiling. Behind the bar is a 1974 A’s World Series Trophy. Two Olympic torches hang on the walls, and a Heisman Trophy rests on a fireplace mantel.
Owner Jim Chappell started collecting when he was a kid. But, he says, “I don’t want my possessions to possess me. What’s important are my customers.”
Across the street at the tiny Le Monde Bakery, Fy Le makes perfectly flaky, airy French pastries by hand. The croissants and pain au chocolat are huge and delicious. They sell their breads and pastries to some of Kansas City’s favorite restaurants, including Local Pig, Bella Napoli and Vietnam Cafe.
A newcomer to the restaurant scene here is Taco Luchador, where the primary-colored interior is bright and cheerful. They prepare their meats daily and offer burritos and tacos made to order. Pair the tacos with one of their Agua Frescas.
Kelso’s pub is a great place to gather with friends or co-workers. Try the Grand Slam pizza, which is loaded with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers on a delicate, tender crust.
The Screenland Armour theater is perfect for the cinephile. The two-screen theater shows first-run movies plus smaller, more obscure titles. The bar in the lobby and old-school video games are added bonuses.
Tucked behind the main drag of Armour but worth the block or two walk are Cinder Block Brewery and Chicken and Pickle.
Cinder Block features a cozy pub that can get crowded with folks stopping for a pint of craft beer after work. For the hophead, try the Block IPA. The Unwind American IPA won the Gold Medal in the 2017 Best of Craft Beer Awards. The beer is top-notch.
Lastly, Chicken and Pickle has enough to offer for a whole day alone. They have indoor and outdoor pickle ball courts and a huge patio with outdoor games. A rooftop deck is under construction. In addition, the restaurant serves wood-fired food including rotisserie chicken and pulled pork sandwiches in addition to nutritious salads and sides.
