What to do for Valentine’s Day? Let us count the ways: 55

FIVE FAVES
Lock Your Love
Any time or day at Old Red Bridge
The historic bridge has become a popular wedding location since it was taken out of service, and all couples in the community are welcome to show their commitment to each other by attaching a padlock to the structure. Custom engraved locks are available at lock-itz.com, with a portion of proceeds supporting KC Parks. Minor Park, Red Bridge Road near Blue River Road. kcparks.org/attraction/old-red-bridge-love-locks. Free.
Valentine’s Day Celebration of Love
Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Unity Temple on the Plaza
A minister, chapel and recorded music will be provided for free weddings, vow renewals and holy unions. Couples can bring their own clergy or live musicians, and they must have Missouri wedding licenses. The deadline to register is Feb. 10. 707 W. 47th. simpleceremonieskc.com/valentines-day, 816-561-4466. Free.
Tie the Knot
2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at City Market
Twelve couples will take advantage of free wedding ceremonies every 15 minutes in this annual event. The Rev. John Navarre will officiate, and guitarist Ted Luce will provide musical accompaniment. Ceremony reservations are full, but couples can join the waiting list in case of somebody else’s cold feet. 20 W. Fifth. thecitymarket.org, 816-842-1271. Free.
The Love Hangover
7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Holy Cow Market & Music
This day-after-the-holiday tradition consists of duos (mostly) paying tribute to the lovelorn by singing 30-minute sets of love songs. Scheduled to perform are Venus Van Horn and Troy Van Horn, Foxlin, Katlyn Conroy and Nick Carswell and Under the Big Oak Tree. 3109 Gillham. scotteasterday.com/events, 816-471-1680. $10.
Cupid’s Undie Run
11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Power & Light District
Running will be part of the party at this benefit for Children’s Tumor Foundation. Participants can take part in a “mile-ish” fun run at 1 p.m., and the preferred dress code calls for undergarments. Spectators are invited to line the course and donate to the cause. cupidsundierun.org/city/kansas-city. $35.
Other events
Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
What: Afentra’s VD Party with K. Flay, Lolo, Paper Route and Dreamgirl. 8 p.m. Feb. 10.
Info: Free. 1228 Main. midlandkc.com, 816-283-9921
Folly Theater
What: Kansas City Chamber Orchestra, “A Valentine From the Maestro.” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: $14-$37. 300 W. 12th. kcchamberorchestra.org
Gem Theater
What: Pieces of a Dream smooth jazz. 8 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: $45. 1615 E. 18th. americanjazzmuseum.org, 816-474-6262
Howl at the Moon
What: Love Sux party. 9 p.m. Feb. 10.
Info: Drink specials. Power & Light District, 1334 Grand. howlatthemoon.com/kansas-city, 816-471-4695
Independence Square
What: Chocolate Walk. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: Free. 112 W. Lexington, Independence. theindependencesquare.com/event/chocolate-walk, 816-461-0065
Kansas City Zoo
What: Kiss & Tail. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: $35-$45. 6800 Zoo Drive. kansascityzoo.org, 816-595-1234
KC Mingles
What: Pre-Valentine’s Day Party with Bando Jones. 9 p.m. Feb. 10.
Info: $15-$25. 8625 Troost. eventbrite.com/event/28824246096
Kill Devil Club
What: Easy Lovers Valentine’s Party. 10 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: $6 Tito’s drinks. Power & Light District, 31 E. 14th. killdevilclub.com, 816-674-4137
Line Creek Community Center and Ice Arena
What: Sweetheart Skate. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: $6 admission, $2 skate rental. 5940 N.W. Waukomis. kcparks.org/event/23672, 816-513-0760
Lutheran Church of the Resurrection
What: Midwest Chamber Ensemble, Valentine’s Day concert. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: Free. 9100 Mission, Prairie Village. midwestchamberensemble.org
Musical Theater Heritage
What: Burlesque Downtown Underground V-Day Show, “Heart Breakers.” 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: $15-$30. 2450 Grand. kcburlesque.com
Oak Room of Leawood City Hall
What: Leawood Stage Company dessert theater, “From Broadway With Love.” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
Info: $30 for couple. 4800 Town Center, Leawood. leawoodstageco.org, 913-339-6700
Pinstripes
What: Be My Valentine Bash! Speed Dating. 8 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: $29. 13500 Nall, Overland Park. speedkcdating.com
Powell Gardens
What: Vintage Valentine affair. 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: $60-$75, $100-$125 couple. 1609 N.W. U.S. 50, Kingsville. powellgardens.org/vintagevalentine, 816-697-2600
Promise Wedding and Event Space
What: Annual Jazz Night celebrating Valentine’s Day with saxophonist Mark A. Turner. 7 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: $55 couple. 1100 E. 47th Terrace. squareup.com/store/one-and-only-wedding-servic
Shark Bar
What: Shred Your Ex. Bring picture of ex to shred and get free cover and drink specials. 8 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: Power & Light District, 1340 Grand. sharkbarkc.com, 816-679-5315
Spott Lifestyle and Swingers Club
What: Naughty Valentine’s Day 2017 Party. 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: $25-$75. 2111 Television Place. thespottkc.com, 816-686-1154.
Uptown Theater
What: Lovers & Friends II: Avant and Tank with Keke Wyatt. 8 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: $65-$125. 3700 Broadway. uptowntheater.com, 816-753-8665
VooDoo
What: The Rippers Sweetheart Show. 6 p.m. Feb. 12.
Info: $9.50-$14.50. Harrah’s Casino, 1 Riverboat. voodookc.com, 816-472-7777
Writers Place
What: St. Valentine’s Day Massacre Phil Miller Scholarship Reading. 8 p.m. Feb. 10.
Info: 3607 Pennsylvania. riverfrontreadings.com or writersplace.org, 816-753-1090
Dining
Ameristar Casino
What: Valentine’s Day specials. Amerisports Brew Pub. 4-10 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: $24.99-$26.99. 3200 N. Ameristar. ameristar.com
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
What: Valentine’s menu. Feb. 10-14.
Info: 4705 Rainbow, Westwood. bluesushisakegrill.com, 913-236-6100
Bravo! Cucina Italiana
What: Two-course prix-fixe menu. Feb. 10-14.
Info: $21.95-$25.95. 7301 N.W. 87th. bravoitalian.com/zona_rosa.html, 816-741-4114
Brio Tuscan Grille
What: Valentine’s weekend two-course prix-fixe menu. Feb. 10-14.
Info: $20.95-$29.95. 502 Nichols. brioitalian.com, 816-561-5888
Bristol Seafood Grill
What: Three Valentine’s specials. Feb. 10-14.
Info: $60. 51 E. 14th and 5400 W. 119th, Leawood. bristolseafoodgrill.com, 816-448-6007 and 913-663-5777
Casa Somerset
What: Valentine’s dinners. 6 p.m. Feb. 10-11.
Info: $39. 16315 W. 287th, Paola. casasomerset.com, 913-557-9288
Chaz on the Plaza
What: Valentine’s dinner for two. Feb. 10-14.
Info: $95. Raphael Hotel, 325 Ward Parkway. chazontheplaza.com, 816-802-2152
Doughnut Lounge
What: Five-course dinner for two. 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: $65. 4117 Pennsylvania. doughnutlounge.com, 816-659-3688
Epic Buffet Hollywood Casino
What: Valentine’s dinner special. 4-10 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: $32.99. 777 Hollywood Casino Blvd., Kansas City, Kan. hollywoodcasinokansas.com, 913- 287-9763
French Market
What: Valentine’s dinners for two to go. Orders placed through Feb. 13.
Info: $40-$46. 6947 Tomahawk, Prairie Village. frenchmarketkc.com, 913-362-0803
Grille at Park Place
What: Chef’s special three-course prix-fixe Valentine’s menu. Feb. 10-14.
Info: $35. 5270 W. 116th Place, Leawood. grilleatparkplace.com, 913-766-0920
Houlihan’s
What: Valentine’s Day menus. Single diners’ three-course option in bar ($25), Feb. 14; couples’ four-course option ($50), Feb. 11-14.
Info: Hours vary at six area locations. houlihans.com
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
What: Three-course Valentine’s Day dinner with wine pairings. 4 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: $85; wine pairings $35. 4814 Roanoke Parkway. jaxfishhouse.com/kansas-city, 816-437-7940
J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood
What: Three Valentine’s specials. Feb. 10-14.
Info: $60. 8901 Metcalf, Overland Park. jgilberts.com, 913-642-8070
Jowler Creek Winery
What: Valentine’s Day four-course candlelit gourmet wine dinner. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: $69. 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528
Le Fou Frog
What: Naughty Valentine conversation cookies. Feb. 8-14.
Info: 400 E. Fifth. lefoufrog.com, 816-474-6060
Pinstripes
What: Five-course wine dinner with Chateau Souverain wines. 7 p.m. Feb. 10.
Info: $50. 13500 Nall, Overland Park. pinstripes.com/overland-park, 913-681-2255
Porto Do Sul
What: Couples purchasing full Rodizio experience will receive card for free lunch or dinner. Feb. 10-14.
Info: 11900 Metcalf, Overland Park. portodosul.com, 913-283-9180
RJ’s Bob-Be-Que Shack
What: Valentine’s Day dinner. Feb. 14.
Info: 5835 Lamar, Mission. rjsbbq.com, 913-262-7300
Rozzelle Court Restaurant
What: Rozzelle Court Valentine’s dinner. 5-10:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Info: $50; with wine pairing $75. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak. nelson-atkins.org, 816-751-1278
Seasons 52 Fresh Grill
What: Four-course dinner for two with champagne toast. Feb. 12-13.
Info: $60. 340 Ward Parkway. seasons52.com, 816-531-0052
Story
What: Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu. Feb. 14.
Info: $90. 3931 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. storykc.com, 913-236-9955
Sullivan’s Steakhouse
What: Wine, Dine & Be Mine Valentine’s three-course dinner. Feb. 10-14.
Info: $69-$79. 4501 W. 119th, Leawood. sullivanssteakhouse.com/leawood, 913-345-0800
Summit Grill & Bar
What: Valentine’s special menu with four entrée options. 3 p.m.-close Feb. 10-15.
Info: $26.95-$34.95. 4835 N.E. Lakewood Way, Lee’s Summit, and 520 W. 75th. summitgrillkc.com, 816-795-1299 and 816-361-9788
Third Street Social
What: Valentine’s special menu. Feb. 10-14.
Info: 123 S.E. Third, Lee’s Summit. thirdstreetsocial.com, 816-384-2123
A Thyme for Everything
What: “An Italian Valentine’s Dinner” cooking class with chefs Matt and Sophia Chatfield. 6 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: $65. 229B S.E. Main, Lee’s Summit. athymeforeverything.com, 816-554-3755
Vox Vineyards
What: Valentine’s Day wine tasting paired with Green Dirt Farm cheeses. 2 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: $110 for two. 19310 N.W. Farley Hampton. eventbrite.com/event/30954878876, 816-425-3219
Webster House
What: Valentine’s afternoon tea. Feb. 13 Valentine’s Day Dinner. Feb. 14.
Info: 1664 Wyandotte. websterhousekc.com, 816-221-4713
Weston Wine Co.
What: Delectable cupcake release: Valentine’s Day Red Velvet Cupcakes. Feb. 11-12.
Info: $1.99. 519 Main, Weston. westonwinecompany.com, 816-386-2345
Wines By Jennifer
What: Valentine’s Day featuring complimentary dessert with every wine tasting. Feb. 14.
Info: 405 Main, Parkville. winesbyjennifer.com, 816-505-9463
