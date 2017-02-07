Entertainment

February 7, 2017 10:00 AM

What to do for Valentine’s Day? Let us count the ways: 55

By Dan Kelly

dkelly@kcstar.com

FIVE FAVES

Lock Your Love

Any time or day at Old Red Bridge

The historic bridge has become a popular wedding location since it was taken out of service, and all couples in the community are welcome to show their commitment to each other by attaching a padlock to the structure. Custom engraved locks are available at lock-itz.com, with a portion of proceeds supporting KC Parks. Minor Park, Red Bridge Road near Blue River Road. kcparks.org/attraction/old-red-bridge-love-locks. Free.

Valentine’s Day Celebration of Love

Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Unity Temple on the Plaza

A minister, chapel and recorded music will be provided for free weddings, vow renewals and holy unions. Couples can bring their own clergy or live musicians, and they must have Missouri wedding licenses. The deadline to register is Feb. 10. 707 W. 47th. simpleceremonieskc.com/valentines-day, 816-561-4466. Free.

Tie the Knot

2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at City Market

Twelve couples will take advantage of free wedding ceremonies every 15 minutes in this annual event. The Rev. John Navarre will officiate, and guitarist Ted Luce will provide musical accompaniment. Ceremony reservations are full, but couples can join the waiting list in case of somebody else’s cold feet. 20 W. Fifth. thecitymarket.org, 816-842-1271. Free.

The Love Hangover

7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Holy Cow Market & Music

This day-after-the-holiday tradition consists of duos (mostly) paying tribute to the lovelorn by singing 30-minute sets of love songs. Scheduled to perform are Venus Van Horn and Troy Van Horn, Foxlin, Katlyn Conroy and Nick Carswell and Under the Big Oak Tree. 3109 Gillham. scotteasterday.com/events, 816-471-1680. $10.

Cupid’s Undie Run

11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Power & Light District

Running will be part of the party at this benefit for Children’s Tumor Foundation. Participants can take part in a “mile-ish” fun run at 1 p.m., and the preferred dress code calls for undergarments. Spectators are invited to line the course and donate to the cause. cupidsundierun.org/city/kansas-city. $35.

Other events

Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

What: Afentra’s VD Party with K. Flay, Lolo, Paper Route and Dreamgirl. 8 p.m. Feb. 10.

Info: Free. 1228 Main. midlandkc.com, 816-283-9921

Folly Theater

What: Kansas City Chamber Orchestra, “A Valentine From the Maestro.” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

Info: $14-$37. 300 W. 12th. kcchamberorchestra.org

Gem Theater

What: Pieces of a Dream smooth jazz. 8 p.m. Feb. 11.

Info: $45. 1615 E. 18th. americanjazzmuseum.org, 816-474-6262

Howl at the Moon

What: Love Sux party. 9 p.m. Feb. 10.

Info: Drink specials. Power & Light District, 1334 Grand. howlatthemoon.com/kansas-city, 816-471-4695

Independence Square

What: Chocolate Walk. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 11.

Info: Free. 112 W. Lexington, Independence. theindependencesquare.com/event/chocolate-walk, 816-461-0065

Kansas City Zoo

What: Kiss & Tail. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

Info: $35-$45. 6800 Zoo Drive. kansascityzoo.org, 816-595-1234

KC Mingles

What: Pre-Valentine’s Day Party with Bando Jones. 9 p.m. Feb. 10.

Info: $15-$25. 8625 Troost. eventbrite.com/event/28824246096

Kill Devil Club

What: Easy Lovers Valentine’s Party. 10 p.m. Feb. 11.

Info: $6 Tito’s drinks. Power & Light District, 31 E. 14th. killdevilclub.com, 816-674-4137

Line Creek Community Center and Ice Arena

What: Sweetheart Skate. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

Info: $6 admission, $2 skate rental. 5940 N.W. Waukomis. kcparks.org/event/23672, 816-513-0760

Lutheran Church of the Resurrection

What: Midwest Chamber Ensemble, Valentine’s Day concert. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

Info: Free. 9100 Mission, Prairie Village. midwestchamberensemble.org

Musical Theater Heritage

What: Burlesque Downtown Underground V-Day Show, “Heart Breakers.” 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

Info: $15-$30. 2450 Grand. kcburlesque.com

Oak Room of Leawood City Hall

What: Leawood Stage Company dessert theater, “From Broadway With Love.” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 2 p.m. Feb. 12.

Info: $30 for couple. 4800 Town Center, Leawood. leawoodstageco.org, 913-339-6700

Pinstripes

What: Be My Valentine Bash! Speed Dating. 8 p.m. Feb. 14.

Info: $29. 13500 Nall, Overland Park. speedkcdating.com

Powell Gardens

What: Vintage Valentine affair. 5 p.m. Feb. 11.

Info: $60-$75, $100-$125 couple. 1609 N.W. U.S. 50, Kingsville. powellgardens.org/vintagevalentine, 816-697-2600

Promise Wedding and Event Space

What: Annual Jazz Night celebrating Valentine’s Day with saxophonist Mark A. Turner. 7 p.m. Feb. 14.

Info: $55 couple. 1100 E. 47th Terrace. squareup.com/store/one-and-only-wedding-servic

Shark Bar

What: Shred Your Ex. Bring picture of ex to shred and get free cover and drink specials. 8 p.m. Feb. 11.

Info: Power & Light District, 1340 Grand. sharkbarkc.com, 816-679-5315

Spott Lifestyle and Swingers Club

What: Naughty Valentine’s Day 2017 Party. 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

Info: $25-$75. 2111 Television Place. thespottkc.com, 816-686-1154.

Uptown Theater

What: Lovers & Friends II: Avant and Tank with Keke Wyatt. 8 p.m. Feb. 11.

Info: $65-$125. 3700 Broadway. uptowntheater.com, 816-753-8665

VooDoo

What: The Rippers Sweetheart Show. 6 p.m. Feb. 12.

Info: $9.50-$14.50. Harrah’s Casino, 1 Riverboat. voodookc.com, 816-472-7777

Writers Place

What: St. Valentine’s Day Massacre Phil Miller Scholarship Reading. 8 p.m. Feb. 10.

Info: 3607 Pennsylvania. riverfrontreadings.com or writersplace.org, 816-753-1090

Dining

Ameristar Casino

What: Valentine’s Day specials. Amerisports Brew Pub. 4-10 p.m. Feb. 14.

Info: $24.99-$26.99. 3200 N. Ameristar. ameristar.com

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

What: Valentine’s menu. Feb. 10-14.

Info: 4705 Rainbow, Westwood. bluesushisakegrill.com, 913-236-6100

Bravo! Cucina Italiana

What: Two-course prix-fixe menu. Feb. 10-14.

Info: $21.95-$25.95. 7301 N.W. 87th. bravoitalian.com/zona_rosa.html, 816-741-4114

Brio Tuscan Grille

What: Valentine’s weekend two-course prix-fixe menu. Feb. 10-14.

Info: $20.95-$29.95. 502 Nichols. brioitalian.com, 816-561-5888

Bristol Seafood Grill

What: Three Valentine’s specials. Feb. 10-14.

Info: $60. 51 E. 14th and 5400 W. 119th, Leawood. bristolseafoodgrill.com, 816-448-6007 and 913-663-5777

Casa Somerset

What: Valentine’s dinners. 6 p.m. Feb. 10-11.

Info: $39. 16315 W. 287th, Paola. casasomerset.com, 913-557-9288

Chaz on the Plaza

What: Valentine’s dinner for two. Feb. 10-14.

Info: $95. Raphael Hotel, 325 Ward Parkway. chazontheplaza.com, 816-802-2152

Doughnut Lounge

What: Five-course dinner for two. 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m. Feb. 14.

Info: $65. 4117 Pennsylvania. doughnutlounge.com, 816-659-3688

Epic Buffet Hollywood Casino

What: Valentine’s dinner special. 4-10 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 14.

Info: $32.99. 777 Hollywood Casino Blvd., Kansas City, Kan. hollywoodcasinokansas.com, 913- 287-9763

French Market

What: Valentine’s dinners for two to go. Orders placed through Feb. 13.

Info: $40-$46. 6947 Tomahawk, Prairie Village. frenchmarketkc.com, 913-362-0803

Grille at Park Place

What: Chef’s special three-course prix-fixe Valentine’s menu. Feb. 10-14.

Info: $35. 5270 W. 116th Place, Leawood. grilleatparkplace.com, 913-766-0920

Houlihan’s

What: Valentine’s Day menus. Single diners’ three-course option in bar ($25), Feb. 14; couples’ four-course option ($50), Feb. 11-14.

Info: Hours vary at six area locations. houlihans.com

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

What: Three-course Valentine’s Day dinner with wine pairings. 4 p.m. Feb. 14.

Info: $85; wine pairings $35. 4814 Roanoke Parkway. jaxfishhouse.com/kansas-city, 816-437-7940

J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

What: Three Valentine’s specials. Feb. 10-14.

Info: $60. 8901 Metcalf, Overland Park. jgilberts.com, 913-642-8070

Jowler Creek Winery

What: Valentine’s Day four-course candlelit gourmet wine dinner. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

Info: $69. 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Le Fou Frog

What: Naughty Valentine conversation cookies. Feb. 8-14.

Info: 400 E. Fifth. lefoufrog.com, 816-474-6060

Pinstripes

What: Five-course wine dinner with Chateau Souverain wines. 7 p.m. Feb. 10.

Info: $50. 13500 Nall, Overland Park. pinstripes.com/overland-park, 913-681-2255

Porto Do Sul

What: Couples purchasing full Rodizio experience will receive card for free lunch or dinner. Feb. 10-14.

Info: 11900 Metcalf, Overland Park. portodosul.com, 913-283-9180

RJ’s Bob-Be-Que Shack

What: Valentine’s Day dinner. Feb. 14.

Info: 5835 Lamar, Mission. rjsbbq.com, 913-262-7300

Rozzelle Court Restaurant

What: Rozzelle Court Valentine’s dinner. 5-10:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

Info: $50; with wine pairing $75. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak. nelson-atkins.org, 816-751-1278

Seasons 52 Fresh Grill

What: Four-course dinner for two with champagne toast. Feb. 12-13.

Info: $60. 340 Ward Parkway. seasons52.com, 816-531-0052

Story

What: Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu. Feb. 14.

Info: $90. 3931 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. storykc.com, 913-236-9955

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

What: Wine, Dine & Be Mine Valentine’s three-course dinner. Feb. 10-14.

Info: $69-$79. 4501 W. 119th, Leawood. sullivanssteakhouse.com/leawood, 913-345-0800

Summit Grill & Bar

What: Valentine’s special menu with four entrée options. 3 p.m.-close Feb. 10-15.

Info: $26.95-$34.95. 4835 N.E. Lakewood Way, Lee’s Summit, and 520 W. 75th. summitgrillkc.com, 816-795-1299 and 816-361-9788

Third Street Social

What: Valentine’s special menu. Feb. 10-14.

Info: 123 S.E. Third, Lee’s Summit. thirdstreetsocial.com, 816-384-2123

A Thyme for Everything

What: “An Italian Valentine’s Dinner” cooking class with chefs Matt and Sophia Chatfield. 6 p.m. Feb. 14.

Info: $65. 229B S.E. Main, Lee’s Summit. athymeforeverything.com, 816-554-3755

Vox Vineyards

What: Valentine’s Day wine tasting paired with Green Dirt Farm cheeses. 2 p.m. Feb. 11.

Info: $110 for two. 19310 N.W. Farley Hampton. eventbrite.com/event/30954878876, 816-425-3219

Webster House

What: Valentine’s afternoon tea. Feb. 13 Valentine’s Day Dinner. Feb. 14.

Info: 1664 Wyandotte. websterhousekc.com, 816-221-4713

Weston Wine Co.

What: Delectable cupcake release: Valentine’s Day Red Velvet Cupcakes. Feb. 11-12.

Info: $1.99. 519 Main, Weston. westonwinecompany.com, 816-386-2345

Wines By Jennifer

What: Valentine’s Day featuring complimentary dessert with every wine tasting. Feb. 14.

Info: 405 Main, Parkville. winesbyjennifer.com, 816-505-9463

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The best celebrity cameos of Super Bowl 51 commercials

View more video

Entertainment Videos