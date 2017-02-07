KC events Feb. 9-15: World of Wheels, KC Remodel & Garden Show, Jeff Dunham

“Hail We Now Sing” by Rashid Johnson
Opening reception, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Born and educated in Chicago, Rashid Johnson now works out of New York, where his exhibition “Fly Away” ran last fall at Hauser & Wirth Gallery. His new exhibition includes “Anxious Audience” — large panels of white ceramic tile covered with agitated faces scrawled in black soap and wax. Runs through May 21; artist’s talk, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Gem Theater. 816-753-5784. kemperart.org. Free.
Jeff Dunham
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Sprint Center
When it comes to ventriloquists, Jeff Dunham is the standard by which all other current practitioners are compared. Thanks to his specials on Comedy Central, he has become the Señor Wences (or Edgar Bergen) of the 21st century, and his friends Walter, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist are stars in their own rights. 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $35.50-$47.50.
Shen Yun
7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Kauffman Center
The phenomenon that is Shen Yun has presented the wonders of ancient Chinese culture to millions worldwide. It combines classically trained dancers with a live orchestra and animated backdrops to create a spectacular performance featuring ancient legends and modern heroic tales. Muriel Kauffman Theatre. 816-994-7222. kauffmancenter.org. $70-$135.
KC Remodel + Garden Show
10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at American Royal Center
Frank Fritz from History Channel’s “American Pickers” will be the star attraction for this three-day event, although he will appear on the Fresh Ideas Home Stage only at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday. Appearing all three days will be Sara Bendrick from DIY Network’s “I Hate My Yard.” And visitors can check out hundreds of vendors and displays such as tiny houses, designer rooms and landscaped gardens, as well as a flower market, vintage marketplace, art market, beer garden and water garden. 816-513-4327. kcremodelandgarden.com. $8-$10; 12 and under free.
“Richard Learoyd: In the Studio”
Opens Friday, Feb. 10, at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
From his East London studio, Richard Learoyd produces large-scale color photographs using a room-sized camera obscura with a fixed lens. Despite their size, his portraits, figure studies and still-lifes create a sense of intimacy between the subjects and viewers. Runs through June 11; artist’s talk, 6 p.m. Feb. 17. 816-751-1278. nelson-atkins.org. Free.
Rodney Carrington
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11, at Ameristar
A Texan who wrote and recorded a song called “Vote for Trump,” Rodney Carrington says he doesn’t have an agenda, he just tells the truth. On his “Here Comes the Truth” tour, you’ll have two chances to see him perform his stand-up comedy, which typically is mixed with original songs. Carrington has released nine albums and acted in his own sitcom (“Rodney” on ABC) and in the movie “Beer for My Horses.” 816-414-7000. ameristar.com. $50-$70.
World of Wheels
3-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Bartle Hall
Custom cars are the stars, of course, but World of Wheels will have lots of other draws. WWE star Roman Reigns will appear 6-9 p.m. Friday; Saturday will feature NASCAR driver Mark Martin (noon-2 p.m.) and Rick Harrison of History Channel’s “Pawn Stars” (4-7 p.m.). Other celebrities will be on hand throughout the show, which also will include a pedal-car challenge and chop-shop demonstrations. autorama.com/attend/kansascity. $18 adults, $6 ages 6-12 ($16 and $5 at O’Reilly Auto Parts).
Xtreme Ice Racing
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
If traditional motorcycle racing isn’t exciting enough for you, how about motorcycle racing on ice? This Xtreme International Ice Racing event will feature speed galore as well as thousands of studs (on the tires). Plenty of action is guaranteed, given the slippery surface and the fact that the bikes have no brakes. 816-442-6100. silversteineyecentersarena.com. $10-$26.
Professional Bull Riders
6:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Sprint Center
Their event lasts just eight seconds, but bull riders must be tough to tangle with 2,000-pound bovines. This event is part of the Built Ford Tough Series, in which 19-year-old, 130-pound Jess Lockwood of Volborg, Mont., won two of the first six events this year. 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $15-$400.
“Robert Shaw: Man of Many Voices”
1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral
The William Baker Choral Foundation will celebrate the legacy of American conductor and arranger Robert Shaw with a choral workshop and gala concert followed by the Kansas City premiere of a documentary film. The concert will feature a mass choir of local singers under the direction of Norman McKenzie, successor to Shaw as conductor of the Atlanta Symphony Choruses. 913-403-9223. festivalsingers.org. $10.
“Boeing-Boeing”
Opens 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at New Theatre Restaurant
Kitty Forman is coming to town. Debra Jo Rupp, who was the wife of Red and mother of Eric on the 1998-2006 sitcom “That ’70s Show,” will play the housekeeper of an amorous bachelor engaged to three stewardesses in the comedy “Boeing-Boeing.” The farce was turned into a 1965 movie starring Jerry Lewis and Tony Curtis, with Thelma Ritter as the housekeeper. Runs through April 23. 913-649-7469. newtheatre.com. $34-$59 ($16.50-$56 Feb. 15-16).
Folk Alliance International Conference
Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 15-19, at Westin Crown Center
This event attracts musicians and music-business types from around the world, and several activities are open to the public. Of most interest likely are the nightly concerts that will present artists ranging from Celtic to Cajun and beyond. The Kansas City Folk Festival will conclude the weeklong event, running 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 19. 816-221-3655. folk.org. $15-$115 for public showcases; $30 for Kansas City Folk Festival.
