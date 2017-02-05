'La La Land' continues dance to the Oscars with DGA win

2:28 Art Deco historic design continues for Hotel Phillips Pause

2:16 KC Girls Who Code visit Plaza Apple store

2:44 KU seniors Landen Lucas and Frank Mason on end of home winning streak

2:44 Protests disrupt town-hall meeting on immigration hosted by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

3:11 KU coach Bill Self says Iowa State 'played with house money'

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

2:14 Overland Park police learn what it can feel like to have dementia

1:54 White supremacy flier distributed to residents in Greenwood

0:27 North Carolina teacher greets students with special handshakes