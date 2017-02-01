Need Valentine’s Day plans? This list will help

Now that it’s February, Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it. So we’ve rounded up some events to help you plan your celebration — or not (see Love Sux party Feb. 10 at Howl at the Moon) — of love.
Old Red Bridge
What: Lock Your Love. Any time or day.
Info: Free. Minor Park, Red Bridge Road near Blue River Road. kcparks.org/attraction/old-red-bridge-love-locks
Shawnee Town 1929
What: 1920s Valentine Dance. 7 p.m. Feb. 4.
Info: $10-$15 single, $20-$25 couple. 11501 W. 57th, Shawnee. shawneetown.org, 913-248-2360
Rozzelle Court Restaurant
What: Valentine’s Dinner. 5-10:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Info: $50; with wine pairing $75. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak. nelson-atkins.org, 816-751-1278
Casa Somerset
What: Valentine’s dinners. 6 p.m. Feb. 10-11.
Info: $39. 16315 W. 287th, Paola. casasomerset.com, 913-557-9288
Oak Room of Leawood City Hall
What: “From Broadway With Love.” Leawood Stage Company dessert theater. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
Info: $30 for couple. 4800 Town Center, Leawood. leawoodstageco.org, 913-339-6700
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
What: Afentra’s VD Party with K.Flay, Lolo, Paper Route and Dreamgirl. 8 p.m. Feb. 10.
Info: Free. 1228 Main. midlandkc.com, 816-283-9921
Writers Place
What: St. Valentine’s Day Massacre Phil Miller Scholarship Reading. 8 p.m. Feb. 10.
Info: 3607 Pennsylvania. riverfrontreadings.com or writersplace.org, 816-753-1090
Howl at the Moon
What: Love Sux party. 9 p.m. Feb. 10.
Info: Drink specials. 1334 Grand. howlatthemoon.com/kansas-city, 816-471-4695
KC Mingles
What: Pre-Valentine’s Day Party with Bando Jones. 9 p.m. Feb. 10.
Info: $15-$25. 8625 Troost. eventbrite.com/event/28824246096
Independence Square
What: Chocolate Walk. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: Free. 112 W. Lexington, Independence. theindependencesquare.com/event/chocolate-walk, 816-461-0065
Vox Vineyards
What: Valentine’s Day Wine Tasting paired with Green Dirt Farm cheeses. 2 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: $110 for two. 19310 N.W. Farley Hampton. eventbrite.com/event/30954878876, 816-425-3219
Powell Gardens
What: Vintage Valentine Affair. 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: $60-$75, $100-$125 couple. 1609 N.W. U.S. 50, Kingsville. powellgardens.org/vintagevalentine, 816-697-2600
Kansas City Zoo
What: Kiss & Tail. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: $35-$45. 6800 Zoo Drive. kansascityzoo.org, 816-595-1234
Musical Theater Heritage
What: Burlesque Downtown Underground V-Day Show, “Heart Breakers.” 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: $15-$30. 2450 Grand. kcburlesque.com
Gem Theater
What: Pieces of a Dream smooth jazz. 8 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: $45. 1615 E. 18th. americanjazzmuseum.org, 816-474-6262
Spott Lifestyle and Swingers Club
What: Naughty Valentine’s Day 2017 Party. 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Info: $25-$75. 2111 Television Place. thespottkc.com, 816-686-1154.
Webster House
What: Valentine’s Afternoon Tea, Feb. 13. Valentine’s Day Dinner, Feb. 14.
Info: 1664 Wyandotte. websterhousekc.com, 816-221-4713
Wines by Jennifer
What: Valentine’s Day featuring complimentary dessert with every wine tasting. Feb. 14.
Info: 405 Main, Parkville. winesbyjennifer.com, 816-505-9463
Line Creek Community Center and Ice Arena
What: Sweetheart Skate. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: $6 admission, $2 skate rental. 5940 N.W. Waukomis. kcparks.org/event/23672, 816-513-0760
Promise Wedding and Event Space
What: Annual Jazz Night celebrating Valentine’s Day with saxophonist Mark A. Turner. 7 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: $55 couple. 1100 E. 47th Terrace. squareup.com/store/one-and-only-wedding-servic
Folly Theater
What: Kansas City Chamber Orchestra, “A Valentine from the Maestro.” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: $14-$37. 300 W. 12th. kcchamberorchestra.org
Lutheran Church of the Resurrection
What: Midwest Chamber Ensemble, Valentine’s Day Concert. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: Free. 9100 Mission, Prairie Village. midwestchamberensemble.org
Pinstripes
What: Be My Valentine Bash! Speed Dating. 8 p.m. Feb. 14.
Info: $29. 13500 Nall, Overland Park. speedkcdating.com
Power & Light District
What: Cupid’s Undie Run. 11 a.m. (run at 1 p.m.) Feb. 18.
Info: $35. McFadden’s, 1330 Grand. cupidsundierun.org/city/kansas-city
