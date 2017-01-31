KC events Feb. 2-8: Symphony plays ‘E.T.,’ Bridal Spectacular, ‘Phantom of the Opera’

“First Date”
Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Starlight Theatre Cohen Community Stagehouse
Anyone who remembers that awkward introduction to a complete stranger and the ensuing uncomfortable interactions will be able to relate to “First Date,” which follows a couple on a blind date. As the evening unfolds, restaurant staff members turn into parents, friends and others whose singing and dancing provide support. Runs through Feb. 26. 816-363-7827. kcstarlight.com. $36-$61.
Kansas City Symphony, Screenland at the Symphony: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Kauffman Center
The symphony’s popular Screenland at the Symphony series returns with the presentation of an American movie classic about a boy and his new alien friend. The 1982 Steven Spielberg film will play on a huge screen as the symphony performs John Williams’ Oscar-winning score. Helzberg Hall. 816-471-0400. kcsymphony.org. $53-$113.
Missouri Mavericks vs. Wichita
7:35 p.m. Friday, 7:05 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday, Feb. 3-4 and 7, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
It hasn’t been a great season for the local professional hockey team, but the Mavericks still have a shot at making the ECHL playoffs. They could start their playoff push over the next five days with three home victories against the Thunder, who is even lower in the standings. 816-252-7825. missourimavericks.com. $16-$53.
The Center Stage Comedy Tour
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Music Hall
Sommore, one of the stars of “The Queens of Comedy,” will headline a night of laughs that also will feature Arnez J and John Witherspoon. A native of New Jersey, Sommore tends toward R-rated humor, but she says one of her comedic role models is Bob Newhart. “I love that dry, sarcastic kind of humor, and it’s all about timing,” she told the Charleston (S.C.) City Paper. 816-513-5000. centerstagecomedy.com or ticketmaster.com. $54-$77.
“A Modern Night at Folly”
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Folly
The 14th annual “A Modern Night at Folly” presented by the City in Motion Dance Theater is Kansas City’s only adjudicated choreographers’ showcase. Featuring 10 of the region’s top choreographers, it will celebrate modern and contemporary dance. 816-474-4444. cityinmotion.org or follytheater.org. $15-$30.
Classic Albums Live: “Led Zeppelin II”
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Yardley Hall
There are tribute bands and tribute concerts, and then there is Classic Albums Live. The concert series based in Toronto features musicians performing a classic rock album in its entirety, attempting to replicate every note of the original. The highlight of Led Zeppelin’s 1969 album was “Whole Lotta Love.” Carlsen Center, JCCC. 913-469-4445. jccc.edu/theseries. $21-$35.
KC Weddings Bridal Spectacular
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Overland Park Convention Center
Billed as “Kansas City’s largest bridal event,” this is the place to be for anyone planning a wedding or even thinking about getting married. In addition to presenting professionals who will provide ideas for weddings and honeymoons, the event will include two fashion shows and plenty of prize contests. kcweddings.com. $10-$12.
Old House Expo
9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Kansas City Museum
Tamara Day, a Leawood home rehabber and star of the DIY network’s upcoming “Bargain Mansions,” will be the keynote speaker on a day dedicated to historic houses. Historic Kansas City and the Young Preservationists KC will present educational sessions as well as vendors, contractors, architects and other professional and nonprofit services. oldhouseexpo2017.eventbrite.com. $20.
“Brown Bear, Brown Bear and other Treasured Stories by Eric Carle”
10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Yardley Hall
The pages of the children’s books of Eric Carle will come alive in a new production by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia that celebrates Brown Bear’s 50th anniversary. The show, with music, special effects and puppetry, will draw from three of Carle’s most beloved tales, including the classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” which has sold more than 41 million copies worldwide. Carlsen Center, JCCC. 913-469-4445. jccc.edu/theseries. $6.
Charlie Hamilton James
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Kauffman Center
The National Geographic Live Series will present wildlife photojournalist Charlie Hamilton James, whose stories will go well beyond photography. As documented in the BBC show “I Bought a Rainforest,” James had amazing experiences after purchasing 100 acres in Peru. He also will discuss his latest work in Yellowstone and with vultures in the Serengeti. Muriel Kauffman Theatre. 816-994-7222. kauffmancenter.org. $30-$58.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Kauffman Center
It has been 25 years since Ladysmith Black Mambazo became an international sensation after teaming with Paul Simon on the album “Graceland,” but the South African musical group had been performing for decades before that. It has won four Grammy Awards, including for Best World Music Album in 2013. Muriel Kauffman Theatre. 816-994-7222. kauffmancenter.org. $29-$49.
“The Phantom of the Opera”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Music Hall
A new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s timeless musical is touring North America and will stop here as part of the Kansas City Broadway Series. It will feature the original Tony Award-winning costume design and lighting design but will include new choreography and staging. Familiar songs such as “Music of the Night” and “All I Ask Of You” will have audiences singing to themselves. Runs through Feb. 19. 816-421-7500. theaterleague.com/kansascity. $38-$132.
Comments