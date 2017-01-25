KC events Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Royals Fan Fest, Michael Carbonaro, Chinese New Year

“Everybody’s Hero: The Jackie Robinson Story”
10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Yardley Hall
Mad River Theater Works will present a musical for young audiences about the life and times of baseball great Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. The play will show his struggle to gain acceptance and the obstacles he overcame. Raymond Doswell, vice president at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will give a preshow talk at 6:30 p.m. Carlsen Center, JCCC. 913-469-4445. jccc.edu/theseries. $6-$30.
Kansas City Symphony, “Schumann’s ‘Spring’ and Gordon plays Mozart”
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 27-28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Kauffman Center
It might be the dead of winter, but the symphony will warm things up with Robert Schumann’s “Spring” Symphony, which the German composer wrote in 1841, soon after getting married. Also, symphony principal flute Michael Gordon will be featured for Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s G-Major Flute Concerto. Helzberg Hall. 816-471-0400. kcsymphony.org. $23-$78.
Michael Carbonaro
7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
As host of “The Carbonaro Effect” on truTV, Michael Carbonaro raises the hidden-camera reality-TV genre to a whole new level by incorporating magic tricks into his pranking of unsuspecting strangers. Now he is bringing his show on the road, where his background as an actor, comic and improv artist should serve him well. Carbonaro has appeared in TV shows ranging from “30 Rock” to “CSI: Miami.” 816-283-9921. midlandkc.com. $39.50.
Moscow Festival Ballet
7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Kauffman Center
One of several touring Russian ballet troupes, the Moscow Festival Ballet was founded in 1989 by Sergei Radchenko, a former principal dancer of the Bolshoi Ballet. The company will perform “Romeo and Juliet,” as well as several Russian compositions, as part of the Harriman-Jewell Series. Muriel Kauffman Theatre. 816-415-5025. hjseries.org. $20-$70.
Royals FanFest
2-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bartle Hall
Royals FanFest will by touched by sadness when it starts less than a week after talented pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a vehicle accident in the Dominican Republic. The event, which allows fans to meet current and former Royals, will include tributes to Ventura. Player autographs will be on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 150 fans for each session. royals.com/fanfest. $11-$17 one day, $15-$23 two days.
“Side by Side by Sondheim”
Opens 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Spencer Theatre
For those who prefer to enjoy Broadway music that isn’t interrupted by a plot, the Kansas City Repertory Theatre will present this revue of works by American composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. The show will feature hits from “Gypsy,” “West Side Story,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and other Sondheim musicals. Runs through Feb. 19. 816-235-2700. kcrep.org. $25-$67.
Harlem Globetrotters
2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Sprint Center, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Ninety years after they were formed, the Harlem Globetrotters are still entertaining adults and children alike with their basketball wizardry and hilarious fan interaction. The team that gave us Marques Haynes, Meadowlark Lemon and Curly Neal will, as usual, beat the Washington Generals.
816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $20-$132.
816-442-6100. silversteineyecentersarena.com. $16-$118.
“The Juliet Letters”
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building
Written and recorded in 1992 by rock icon Elvis Costello, “The Juliet Letters” consists of 17 songs for voice and string quartet inspired by letters to Shakespeare’s Juliet that the lovelorn left at her supposed balcony in Verona, Italy. Lyric Opera resident artists will sing, accompanied by the Fry Street Quartet. 816-931-2232. kcballet.org. $30-$35.
Stomp
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Kauffman Center
When Stomp performs, the audience should be ready for just about anything. The eight-member percussion troupe, which formed more than 25 years ago in England, combines acrobatic movements with everything from wooden poles and brooms to garbage cans and hubcaps to fill the stage with entertaining sights and sounds. 816-421-7500. Muriel Kauffman Theatre. theaterleague.com/kansascity. $40-$85.
Chinese New Year Celebration
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
Dancers, acrobats, musicians and artists will be among those celebrating the Year of the Rooster throughout the grounds of the museum. In addition, visitors can take part in a zodiac animal hunt, learn games such as weiqi and Chinese checkers, and enjoy art activities. Food from Bo Ling’s will be available in the Bloch Lobby. 816-751-1278. nelson-atkins.org. Free.
Groundhog Run
8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Hunt Midwest SubTropolis
If running a race in midwinter weather doesn’t sound inviting, what if the temperature is guaranteed to be 65-70 degrees, and there is no chance of precipitation? That’s the draw of the Groundhog Run, which will provide competitions at both 5K and 10K in the world’s largest underground business complex. The race benefits Children’s TLC. childrenstlc.org/groundhogreg. $45 for 5K, $50 for 10K.
Eric Church
8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Sprint Center
Since releasing his debut album barely 10 years ago, Eric Church has become one of country music’s biggest acts. The North Carolina native began his 60-plus-city Holdin’ My Own Tour two weeks ago in Lincoln, Neb., with a show that features a six-person band, no support acts and a nearly three-hour performance complete with an intermission. 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $27-$89.
