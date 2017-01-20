Photo tour of Grandview’s Main St., where a sense of community and promise flourishes

Over perfectly poured lattes and cappuccinos, neighbors and co-workers chatted and hashed out plans at Cafe Main on Grandview’s Main Street.
Jabbar Wesley and Josh Kimbrough gathered over a laptop to discuss economic development opportunities. “I like the potential here,” Wesley said.
So do we.
“It’s quiet, it’s small and it’s nice,” said Teresa Carr, bartender of the nearby Corner Bar, as she poured a tequila shot. Hank Williams Jr.’s twang spilled out of the jukebox, mixing with the crack of a cue ball over at the pool table. Friends laughed and talked weather, old times and Chiefs football.
There are two barbershops, the Main Barber Shop and Flatliners across the street. “It’s a friendly, diverse town,” said Curtis Reddick, owner of Flatliners, as he finished a perfect fade for Bryon Muhammad.
The sense of small-town community was obvious inside the Show Me Model Railroad Co., where men and their sons leaned over the giant scale model in the center of the store to watch a train whistle down the track.
“Part of the hobby is that we have the community,” said owner Charles Post. The train display is the result of hundreds of hours of work, he said. “It will never be done.”
Further down Main, Rod May Jr. loaded a trunk full of birdseed for a customer at May Milling Co. The May family has been in the business since 1898 and has owned this mill for 86 years. May operates it with his dad, Rod May Sr., whose father bought the business the same month Rod Sr. was born. The wood floors creaked and groaned under foot, and the cold January wind rattled the metal siding. “We know one-third of the customers by name,” said Rod Jr. as he walked through the old barn.
Songbird Cafe, less than block a way, buys its spices from May Milling, adding to that sense of community. Employees of nearby businesses grabbed lunch in the homey dining room. A mother came in with her two small children and was greeted by name. It’s an approachable but elegant lunch menu with fresh juice blends and house-made pestos, dressings, hummus and mayonnaise.
“I like the location. It’s easy to get into and out of the city,” said owner Chris Geil. “It’s a community that’s growing and improving.”
Comments