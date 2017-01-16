Piano Guys say inaugural performance isn't Trump endorsement

5:16 Alex Smith: Offense 'didn't hold up our end' Pause

0:21 Eric Berry to teammates: 'Be honest with yourselves'

1:10 Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher on key holding penalty vs. Steelers

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

0:20 Justin Houston: We've got to prepare better

0:53 Chiefs fans defy weather for playoff game

1:31 Mitch Morse: We'll have a whole off season to dwell on this

1:46 Dee Ford on the Chiefs' playoff loss

3:07 Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley on the big hit suffered against the Steelers