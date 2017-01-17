KC events Jan. 19-25: Kansas City Boat and Sportshow, the Kansas City Symphony, Koresh Dance

Kansas City Boat & Sportshow
Opens 2-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Bartle Hall
Boat dealers, marinas, outfitters and lodges will be among dozens of exhibitors, but there will be much more to do than gawk and shop during this four-day event. Bassmaster Elite Series pro Mike McClelland will be on hand, and other activities will include a zip line, a trout pond, seminars and food trucks. Also, noon-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. kansascitysportshow.com. $12; 15 and under free.
“Photograph 51”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
Most people have never heard of Rosalind Franklin, but she played an important role in what is probably the biggest scientific breakthrough of the 20th century — the discovery of the structure of DNA. This play, which premiered in 2015, tells the story of the young British scientist who died in 1958 at the age of 37. Runs through Jan. 29. 816-569-3226. metkc.org. $15-$49.
“Shipwrecked! An Entertainment — The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as told by Himself)”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Just Off Broadway Theatre
With a very long name and a small cast (three actors), this Spinning Tree Theatre presentation hearkens back to a time (the 1890s) when adventurers told their serialized stories in popular magazines. De Rougemont was an Englishman who wrote that he had explored the Australian outback and met all sorts of exotic people and creatures. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Donald Margulies turned his story into a theater experience. Runs through Feb. 5. 816-569-5277. spinningtreetheatre.com. $17-$40.
“Smoke on the Mountain”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Chestnut Fine Arts Center
If your theater tastes run toward sophisticated dialogue and classic show tunes, then this show is definitely not for you. Think Branson, not Broadway. “Smoke on the Mountain” tells the story of the Sanders Family Singers and a 1938 gospel sing at a country church in North Carolina. Runs through March 5. 913-764-2121. chestnutfinearts.com. $25-$28.
“I Got Rhythm”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Quality Hill Playhouse
Toe-tapping music will be the focus of “I Got Rhythm,” which will draw from both Hollywood and Broadway. Performers will sing and dance to songs from early film musicals (“Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “Puttin’ On the Ritz”) as well as from stage musicals such as “42nd Street” (“Shuffle Off To Buffalo”) and “Mack and Mabel” (“Tap Your Troubles Away”). Runs through Feb. 19. 816-421-1700. qualityhillplayhouse.com. $35-$38.
Kansas City Symphony, “Chopin with Beethoven’s ‘Pastoral’”
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Kauffman Center
The symphony will welcome French conductor Ludovic Morlot, music director of the Seattle Symphony, and 21-year-old pianist George Li as guests for the presentation of the works of two masters. Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 will highlight the soloist. It will be followed by Symphony No. 6, Beethoven’s only symphony with five movements. Helzberg Hall. 816-471-0400. kcsymphony.org. $23-$78.
Alexei Lubimov
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Folly
The Russian pianist who has appeared around the world in a career spanning more than 50 years will play in Kansas City for the first time. The Friends of Chamber Music will honor Alexei Lubimov, who will perform works by Debussy and Stravinsky, as well as fellow pianist Malcolm Bilson with Lifetime Achievement Awards. 816-561-9999. chambermusic.org. $15-$35.
Koresh Dance
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Yardley Hall
The Philadelphia-based dance troupe founded by Israeli-born choreographer and artistic director Ronen Koresh in 1991 is known for its innovative performances, which have been praised internationally. The audience can expect to be wowed by a repertoire ranging from explosive and passionate to intimate and restrained. Carlsen Center, JCCC. 913-469-8500. jccc.edu/theseries. $21-$35.
Missouri Mavericks vs. Quad City
7:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
It has been nearly two weeks since the local hockey team played a home game, so the Mavericks will no doubt be happy to see the Silverstein ice. They might as well get used to it: Beginning with these two games against the Mallards, they will play nine consecutive home contests. In fact, they won’t hit the road again until Feb. 10 at Tulsa. Also, vs. Cincinnati, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. 816-252-7825. missourimavericks.com. $16-$39.
“Hana’s Suitcase”
Opens 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Coterie
A play based on a children’s book, “Hana’s Suitcase” tells the true tale of a Japanese educator and her students investigating the origins of a suitcase that had been owned by a girl who died at Auschwitz. It is a co-production with UMKC Theatre and will be produced in partnership with the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education and Tradewind Arts. Runs through Feb. 12. 816-474-6552. thecoterie.org. $11-$15.
The Lumineers
7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Sprint Center
After their 2012 self-titled debut album rose to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and their single, “Ho Hey,” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, The Lumineers spent three years touring six of the seven continents. Now they have released their second album, “Cleopatra,” and this is the Denver-based folk-rock band’s first North American arena tour. Andrew Bird and Margaret Glaspy will open. 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $29.50-$59.50.
Sister Souljah
6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Swinney Recreation Center
The author, activist, recording artist and film producer will speak as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture Series. Her best-selling books have included the novels “The Coldest Winter Ever,” “Midnight: A Gangster Love Story” and “A Deeper Love Inside: The Porsche Santiaga Story.” UMKC. info.umkc.edu/diversity/events-programs/martin-luther-king-jr-lecture-series. Free; registration required.
Comments