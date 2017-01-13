GOP lawmaker says Capitol pig painting coming down

2:07 A rare collection of Wizard of Oz toys, dolls and books to be on display Pause

1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

3:00 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Stopping Steelers' power running game

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

0:39 Marty Schottenheimer reflects on his time with the Chiefs

2:14 The legacy of Marty Schottenheimer's Chiefs defense

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

2:15 Local Oil workers optimistic about market under Trump