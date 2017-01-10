KC events Jan. 12-18: Ailey Trio, ‘Land of Oz’ toys, U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Ailey Trio
7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Gem
This is a rare chance to see members of the esteemed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater perform for free (or for quite a lot of money — your choice). Three members of the dance troupe will present a 60-minute show consisting of excerpts from the theater’s current repertory. 816-471-6003. kcfaa.org. Free with donation.
Eddie Ifft
Opens 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Stanford’s Comedy Club
One of the funniest guys ever to come out of Pittsburgh, Eddie Ifft has become something of an international star. He has performed in some 15 countries, highlighted by Australia, where he recorded the DVD “Live From Australia” at the Sydney Opera House. After doing five shows at Stanford’s, he has dates in California and Texas before returning to Australia for most of February and March. Runs through Saturday, Jan. 14. 913-400-7500. stanfordscomedyclub.com. $10-$30 ($12-$35 for Jan. 13-14).
Mid-America RV Show
Opens 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Bartle Hall
Even if you don’t have any intention of buying an RV, you likely will be amazed by these beasts of the open road that range from custom motor coaches and travel trailers to pop-up campers and truck campers. RV enthusiasts can check out the newest products and services on the market, as well as find information on resorts and travel destinations. Also, noon-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. midamericarvshow.com. $12.
Barenaked Ladies
8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
The Canadian rock band that gave us the theme song for “The Big Bang Theory” will headline Rock the Ribbon II. The band also is known for its humorous banter between songs at live performances. The Susan G. Komen KC event will include a private cocktail reception and live and silent auctions. 816-283-9921. midlandkc.com. $38.50-$125.
Kansas City Symphony, “Geller plays Bartók plus Dvořák’s Fifth”
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Kauffman Center
Violinist Noah Geller, a Chicago native who studied at Juilliard and has been the Kansas City Symphony concertmaster since 2012, will take center stage for Béla Bartók’s Violin Concerto No. 2. Cristian Măcelaru, newly appointed music director and conductor of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music in Santa Cruz, Calif., will serve as guest conductor. Helzberg Hall. 816-471-0400. kcsymphony.org. $23-$78.
Lisa Lampanelli
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Uptown
If you’ve seen Lisa Lampanelli on one of her many TV roast appearances or on “The Celebrity Apprentice,” you’ve probably been offended by her. She’s known for her insult comedy that leaves no target untargeted, especially members of racial minorities. What you might not know is that she started her professional life as a journalist, working for Popular Mechanics and Rolling Stone. 816-753-8665. uptowntheater.com. $29.50-$39.50.
“Over the Rainbow: Toys From the Land of Oz”
Opens Saturday, Jan. 14, at National Museum of Toys and Miniatures
This is the exhibition “Wizard of Oz” fans have been waiting for their entire lives. The items on display will explore the 1900 L. Frank Baum novel as well as the 1939 movie and the 1974 Broadway play “The Wiz” and will include playthings, books and original costumes. Runs through Aug. 20 (museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily except Tuesdays and major holidays). 816-235-8000. toyandminiaturemuseum.org. $5 (ages 4 and under free).
Ramsey Lewis
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Gem
Who better to perform at a concert commemorating the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. than a music icon whose career dates to the beginnings of the civil rights movement? Pianist Ramsey Lewis, 81, is a legend in contemporary jazz, with more than 80 albums and three Grammy Awards to his credit. The Ramsey Lewis Trio released its first album in 1956. 816-474-6262. americanjazzmuseum.org. $45.
Pittsburgh vs. Chiefs
12:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Arrowhead Stadium
Could this be the year the Chiefs, who are just two victories from playing in the Super Bowl, finally end their home playoff miseries? They haven’t won a home playoff game since Jan. 8, 1994, and they have lost their last four playoff games after claiming an AFC West championship. 816-920-9300. chiefs.com. $90-$500
Harriet Lerner
7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Unity Temple on the Plaza
Harriet Lerner will appear for her new book, “Why Won’t You Apologize?,” which offers evidence that simple apologies matter. The author of the New York Times best-seller “The Dance of Anger” has spent more than two decades studying apologies and why some people refuse to give them. She has a private psychotherapy practice in Lawrence. 913-384-3126. rainydaybooks.com. Free.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Tuesday-Sunday, Jan. 17-22, at Sprint Center
The women are likely to steal the show at this six-day, 17-session event. Gracie Gold, the 2016 national champion, and Ashley Wagner, the 2016 world silver medalist, are expected to compete for the title that will be decided in the women’s free skate Saturday evening, Jan. 21. The men’s free skate will be Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22. 816-949-7000. 2017usfigureskatingchampionships.com or sprintcenter.com. Single sessions vary, $13-$90; all-session pass, $336.50-$802.25.
Comments