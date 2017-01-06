Hunter Woodall’s ‘Stuff I Like’: ‘Doctor Who,’ Firehouse Subs and Chance the Rapper

Here’s what Kansas statehouse reporter Hunter Woodall is into right now (before the legislative session kicks in and he’ll be too busy for anything else):
Chance the Rapper
No artist in the past year has made music with so much joy. The songs on Chance’s mixtape “Coloring Book” are filled with emotion and meaning that just make you feel better about life when you hit play. So much of new music focuses on the sadness of life, but Chance finds beauty and optimism even in the small moments.
“Doctor Who”
A time traveling hero who’s witty and sardonic, no matter the crisis? Sign me up. So many shows fade fast in this era of Netflix and other streaming services, but “Doctor Who” has remained a favorite of mine since high school. I’ve even been able to persuade my family to watch this British show, and it’s only gotten better as time has passed. The stories are beautiful and ridiculous, the exact kind of television escapism that seems so rare nowadays.
Prospero’s Books
I love a good bookstore, and Prospero’s on 39th Street is one of the best. I’ve spent quite a few weekends browsing the hundreds of used books here, and I find a new gem every time I go.
Firehouse Subs
The sandwiches at this chain — especially the New York Steamer (pastrami, brisket, melted provolone) — are as good as it gets. I’ll try just about any local sub shop, but Firehouse sandwiches will keep you full for hours and still have you coming back for more days later. I’m lucky there’s not one near the statehouse in Topeka. I’d probably go broke eating lunch there every day.
“La La Land”
This Emma Stone/Ryan Gosling musical is hands down the best movie I’ve seen in years. From beginning to end, the music, the acting, the scenery are simply stunning. I’ve already seen it twice. I’m sure I’ll see it a few more times as it (hopefully) heads toward Academy Award glory.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
