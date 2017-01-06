New year, new you at this corner of Southwest Boulevard

Whether or not you are the type of person to make resolutions, the new year is a perfect time to wipe the slate clean and wash away some of the toxicity clouding up 2016. It’s a chance to improve mind, body and spirit. Southwest Boulevard near Central Avenue has plenty of choices to help you on your way.
Boulevard Yoga and Healing Arts offers classes for all skill levels, as well as acupuncture and massage. “Anyone can do yoga, no matter your physical condition,” said instructor Amy Bearce. “It combines breathing, meditation and movement. It helps you still your mind.” And let’s face it, we could all use a little stillness.
Keep the positive energy flowing with a nourishing and environmentally conscious meal at Café Gratitude. The restaurant serves only 100 percent organic plant-based food, and it supports local farmers, sustainable agriculture and environmentally friendly products.
Cross the street for a fresh-blended smoothie or juice shot from Evolve Juicery and Paleo Kitchen. A wheatgrass shot, with a fresh orange slice chaser, will cost you $3.50, but consider the benefits. According to manager Evan Leitnaker, it’s nature’s power plant and contains all minerals known to man. The establishment also offers prepared paleo diet meals, based on what paleolithic hunter-gatherers ate. This means lean meats, fresh fruit and vegetables and no processed sugar and dairy.
Improve your mind and hone your critical thinking skills by tackling an all-day strategic board game at Pawn and Pint. They have more than 800 board games, ranging from the obscure to the classics. Pay $5 to play any game on the shelf as long as you want. The staff can guide you if you get lost in a game of Dungeons and Dragons, Twilight Imperium or Yahtzee.
Flex your creative muscles and pick up some pastels and a sketch pad at Artist and Craftsman Supply and head across the street to the daylight-filled PT’s Coffee Roasting Co. to find some inspiration. They roast their own beans and make a perfect cappuccino to help kick-start the creative process.
Lastly lift your spirits over drinks and elegant pub fare at the warm and cozy Blvd Tavern. “We celebrate hospitality and the creativity of food,” said co-owner Meghan Nacey. “We are a neighborhood go-to place as well as a destination.” Try the cheese board. It’s an impressive array of aged cheeses, crostini and pickled veggies.
We all find our physical and spiritual nourishment in different ways. Whether you seek a place of Zen or prefer a glass of Zinfandel, try Southwest Boulevard and leave the toil and tumult of 2016 behind in favor of a promising 2017.
