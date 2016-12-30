A fond farewell to celebrities, musicians, actors and writers who died in 2016

Character actor Abe Vigoda
Actress Julie Gregg played Sandra Corleone in “The Godfather.”
Alan Rickman was best known for playing the villain — first onstage and later in the “Die Hard” and the “Harry Potter” movie franchise.
“Growing Pains” actor Alan Thicke
Alan Young played straight man to a talking horse in the 1960s TV comedy “Mr. Ed.”
Alexis Arquette, transgender actress and sibling of actors David, Rosanna, Richmond and Patricia Arquette.
Alice Drummond played the librarian terrified by a ghost in the opening scene of the original “Ghostbusters.”
Muhammad Ali died in June at age 74. The heavyweight champion’s fast fists, irrepressible personality and determined spirit transcended sports and captivated the world.
Author Alvin Toffler was the former associate editor of Fortune magazine and also wrote “Future Shock” and “The Third Wave.”
Academy Award-winning Polish film director Andrzej Wajda
Soap opera and TV actor Anthony Addabbo.
“Star Trek” film actor Anton Yelchin
TV and film director Arthur Hiller received an Oscar nomination for directing the romantic tragedy “Love Story.”
Author Richard Adams wrote “Watership Down.”
Keyboardist Bernie Worrell helped define the Parliament-Funkadelic musical empire.
Rapper Big Syke
Actor Bill Nunn
Soul singer Billy Paul
Comedian Bob Elliott
Jazz vibrophonist Bobby Hutcherson
1960s pop idol Bobby Vee
Actor Bud Spencer
Swedish artist Carl Fredrik Reutersward’s works included his iconic sculpture of a revolver with a knotted barrel.
Actress Carrie Fisher brought a rare combination of nerve, grit and hopefulness to the role that made her an overnight movie star, Princess Leia in “Star Wars.” Fisher died in December at age 60.
Charmian Carr played Liesl, the eldest Von Trapp daughter, in the 1965 film version of “The Sound of Music.”
Pro wrestler Chyna, aka Joanie Laurer
Swiss clown and mime Dimitri (left, with French pantomime Marcel Marceau).
Sports broadcaster Craig Sager
Songwriter Curly Putman wrote “Green, Green Grass of Home” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”
Longtime columnist for The Kansas City Star C.W. Gusewelle wrote several books, including “The Rufus Chronicles.”
Italian playwright Dario Fo won the Nobel Prize for Literature
Comic book artist and writer Darwyn Cooke
One of the most influential musicians of his era, David Bowie released his final studio album, “Blackstar,” on Jan. 8 and died two days later. He was 69.
David Gest, former husband of Liza Minnelli
Actor David Huddleston played the title character in the Coen brothers’ “The Big Lebowski” and was featured in “Blazing Saddles” and the TV series “Gilmore Girls” and “The Wonder Years.”
Actor Don Marshall was featured in TV’s “Star Trek” and “Land of the Giants.”
Actress Doris Roberts famously starred in “Everybody Loves Raymond.”
Mott the Hoople drummer Terence Dale “Buffin” Griffin
MAD magazine artist Don “Duck” Edwing
Three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee
Elie Wiesel was a Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor.
Erik Bauersfeld voiced “Star Wars” character Admiral Ackbar and said the legendary line “It’s a trap!”
Queen of Gypsy music Esma Redzepova
Actress Florence Henderson
Singer Frank Sinatra Jr.
Singer Fred Hellerman (right, with his folk group the Weavers)
Actor Fritz Weaver
Actor Fyvush Finkel
Comedian and actor Garry Shandling
Comedian and actor Gene Wilder
Actor George Kennedy
Beatles producer George Martin
Pop star George Michael
Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey
Actress Gloria DeHaven
Producer Grant Tinker
Musician Greg Lake (center, with Keith Emerson, left, and Carl Palmer of Emerson, Lake and Palmer)
Songwriter Guy Clark
News broadcaster Gwen Ifill
Author Harper Lee
Former wrestler Harry Fujiwara
Actor Hugh O’Brian
Actor Peter Vaughan of ‘Game of Thrones’
Director Jack Hofsiss
Actor Jack Riley
Actor James Stacy
Country singer Jean Shepard
Actor Jerry Tucker of “Our Gang”
Country singer Joey Feek of Joey + Rory
Original Beastie Boys member John Berry
Singer/songwriter John D. Loudermilk
Astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn
News commentator John McLaughlin
Actor Jon Polito
Mexican singer/songwriter Juan Gabriel
“Star Wars” actor Kenny Baker
Writer Kevin Curran
Actor Kevin Meaney
Mixed martial artist Kimbo Slice
Actress the Lady Chablis
Soap actor Larkin Malloy
Musician Leon Russell
Author Lois Duncan
Music producer Lou Pearlman
Unsung singer Marni Nixon
Musician Maurice White of the band Earth, Wind and Fire
Singer/songwriter Mentor Williams
Country icon Merle Haggard
Director Michael Cimino
Actor Michael Massee
Mystic Miss Cleo
Newsman Morley Safer
Jazz musician Mose Allison
Author Natalie Babbitt
Talent agent Norman Brokaw
Actress Margaret Whitton
Musician Otis Clay
Author Pat Conroy
Actor Pat Harrington
Academy and Emmy award-winning actress Patty Duke
Jefferson Airplane musician Paul Kantner
Musician Pete Burns of Dead or Alive
Musician Pete Fountain
Musician Pete Huttlinger
Playwright Sir Peter Shaffer
“Star Wars” actor Peter Sumner
Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest
Conductor Pierre Boulez
Rock superstar Prince
Rene Angelil, Celine Dion’s husband and manager
“The Man From U.N.C.L.E” star Robert Vaughn
Singer Sharon Jones
Hip-hop’s Shawty Lo
Sci-fi author Sheri S. Tepper
Singer Signe Toly Anderson of Jefferson Airplane
French fashion designer Sonia Rykiel (seated, at left)
Country music hall of famer Sonny James
Stanley “Buckwheat” Dural Jr. of Buckwheat Zydeco
Comic creator and artist Steve Dillon
Actor Steven Hill
Actress Theresa Saldana
Author Thom Jones
Author Tim LaHaye
Author Umberto Eco
Musician Vanity
Bassist Victor Bailey
British comedian Victoria Wood
Actor William Schallert
Author W.P. Kinsella
Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor
Actor Dan Haggerty played a burly mountain man in the 1970s TV series “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams.”
Singer Kitty Kallen
Jazz singer Ernestine Anderson
“Superman” actress Noel Neill
Bluegrass legend Ralph Stanley
“Casablanca” actress Madeleine Lebeau
Former first lady Nancy Reagan
Author Jim Harrison
Singer Caroline Crawley
Leonard Cohen
Singer Holly Dunn
Garry Marshall
