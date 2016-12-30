Entertainment

December 30, 2016 11:44 AM

Skating through life: A day at Crown Center Ice Terrace

By Sharon Hoffmann

shoffmann@kcstar.com

This is definitely not the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Sure, a few folks here at the Crown Center Ice Terrace totally know what they’re doing, gliding around the rink, so suave they can tuck their hands in their pockets instead of flailing their arms like crazy. But many, many more are newbies, shuffling and shrieking along the rail or grabbing their friends for dear life. And pretty much everyone, no matter the skill level or fall frequency, is smiling and laughing.

It’s peak time at the Ice Terrace, now in its 44th season. All those kids and parents on vacation mean about 2,000 customers a day. The line to rent skates snakes out the door, around the corner, out of the parking lot and down the sidewalk, maybe 100 would-be skaters waiting their turn.

No one seems to really mind on this sunny, 50-degree afternoon. They’re living in the moment, not thinking about when their favorite visiting cousins are leaving town or the day school and work and reality return.

It’s winter break. It’s all cool.

 
Mariah Johnson (from left) of Lafayette, La., got some support on the ice from her cousins Kamri Goff of Kansas City, Kan., and Jaylon Scott of Mansfield, Ohio. “I haven’t been down here since I was little,” Kamri said, “but we’re all together so we wanted to come.”
 
For a time, it was more falling down than skating for 7-year-old Atticus Lauer (left), of Lawrence, and Journey Ellis, 6, of Kansas City. But they enjoyed themselves anyway.
 
This wasn’t the first or the last time for 6-year-old Journey Ellis (left) of Kansas City to fall down, and it was the same for her friend Atticus Lauer, 7, of Lawrence. But they laughed each time.
 
Asher Enlow, who is almost 2, got a helping hand or two from his dad, Andrew Enlow of Grain Valley. “We grew up coming here with our parents,” said mom Diane Enlow. “Then we’d come on date nights before we had kids.” And now it’s time for a new generation.
 
You wouldn’t know that this was the first time Zach Frey, 12, of Independence had gone ice skating. He couldn’t wait to get back in the rink after the Zamboni finished smoothing the ice.
 
Colin and Anja Ford came all the way from Emporia to take their 12-year-old son to the Ice Terrace. He skated off on his own, so the parents spent time together.
 
Nana Asantey (from left) of London, Ontario, and cousin Ama Idun of Lee’s Summit held hands as they made their way around the rink. Unbeknownst to them, Kojo Asantey recorded them on his phone. That’s no trouble for him: The Canadian played hockey for four years.
 
Kenneth Scott says it took him a couple of weeks to get the hang of driving a Zamboni, which he has been doing for a year and a half now. “It’s like driving a golf cart,” he says, “but a little bigger.”

Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc

Outdoor skating

▪ The Crown Center Ice Terrace, 2425 Grand Blvd., is open daily through Feb. 28. Hours vary; see crowncenter.com.

▪ Another option: The Ice at Park Place, 11549 Ash St. in Leawood, open daily through Feb. 20. See parkplaceleawood.com.

▪ If you prefer sitting back and watching the experts indoors, the U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be at the Sprint Center Jan. 17-22. See sprintcenter.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

View more video

Entertainment Videos