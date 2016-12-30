Skating through life: A day at Crown Center Ice Terrace

Sure, a few folks here at the Crown Center Ice Terrace totally know what they’re doing, gliding around the rink, so suave they can tuck their hands in their pockets instead of flailing their arms like crazy. But many, many more are newbies, shuffling and shrieking along the rail or grabbing their friends for dear life. And pretty much everyone, no matter the skill level or fall frequency, is smiling and laughing.
It’s peak time at the Ice Terrace, now in its 44th season. All those kids and parents on vacation mean about 2,000 customers a day. The line to rent skates snakes out the door, around the corner, out of the parking lot and down the sidewalk, maybe 100 would-be skaters waiting their turn.
No one seems to really mind on this sunny, 50-degree afternoon. They’re living in the moment, not thinking about when their favorite visiting cousins are leaving town or the day school and work and reality return.
