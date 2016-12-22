Entertainment

December 22, 2016 8:00 AM

Updated KC holiday events guide: The lights, the music, the celebrations

By Dan Kelly

dkelly@kcstar.com

Classical and traditional music and dance

Kansas City Ballet

“The Nutcracker.” Through Dec. 24, Kauffman Center. kcballet.org

Dickens Carolers in Concert

Dec. 22, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com

Kansas City Symphony

Screenland at the Symphony, “Home Alone.” Dec. 22, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Spire Chamber Ensemble

“Handel’s Messiah.” Dec. 23, Kauffman Center. spirechamberensemble.org

Theater

“Songs of the Season”

Paul Mesner Puppets. Through Dec. 23, Mesner Studio. mesnerpuppets.org

“A Spectacular Christmas Show”

Through Dec. 23, Musical Theater Heritage. mthkc.com

“A Christmas Carol”

Kansas City Repertory Theatre. Through Dec. 24, Spencer Theatre. kcrep.org

“Christmas in Song”

Through Dec. 24, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com

“The Santaland Diaries”

Kansas City Repertory Theatre. Through Dec. 24, Copaken Stage. kcrep.org

“Three Wise Cats: A Christmas Musical”

Through Dec. 24, H&R Block City Stage. tya.org

“A Very Bedrock Christmas!”

Late Night Theatre. Through Dec. 24, Missie B’s. latenighttheatre.com

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical”

Through Dec. 31, Coterie. thecoterie.org

“A Christmas Stalking”

Mystery Train Theatre. Through Dec. 31, Crown Plaza Hotel. kcmysterytrain.com

“The Nightcap Holiday Hangover: The Musical”

Dec. 27, Buffalo Room. brownpapertickets .com/event/2712596

“White Christmas”

Music Theatre Kansas City. Dec. 30-31, White Recital Hall. mtkc.org

Home tours and open houses

Christmas Tours

Through Dec. 30, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. bwestate.net

Victorian Crystal Fantasy

Through Dec. 30, Vaile Mansion. vailemansion.org

Holiday celebrations, displays and lightings

Gingerbread House Display

Kansas City Culinary Arts School. Through Dec. 24, Union Station. unionstation.org

Christmas at Lanesfield

Through Dec. 31, Lanesfield Historic Site. jocogov.org/ dept/museum/home

Christmas in the Park

Through Dec. 31, Longview Lake Campground, Lee’s Summit. jacksongov.org

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane

Through Jan. 7, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. drfarmstead.org

Ice rinks

The Ice at Park Place

Through Feb. 20, Park Place, Leawood. parkplaceleawood.com/ special-offers/ice

Linden Square Skating Rink

Through March 5, Linden Square, Gladstone. lindensquare.info

Crown Center Ice Terrace

Through March 12, Crown Center. crowncenter.com/ iceterrace

Other events

Adventure to Santa

Through Dec. 24, Oak Park Mall. thenewoakparkmall.com/holiday

Santa’s Gingerbread Station

Through Dec. 31, Crown Center Shops. crowncenter.com

Thee 2nd Annual Original 9 DJ’s Christmas Party

Dec. 25, KC Mingles. eventbrite.com

Kansas City Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration

Dec. 26-31, Gem Theater.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A home for Christmas

View more video

Entertainment Videos