Updated KC holiday events guide: The lights, the music, the celebrations

Classical and traditional music and dance
Kansas City Ballet
“The Nutcracker.” Through Dec. 24, Kauffman Center. kcballet.org
Dickens Carolers in Concert
Dec. 22, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com
Kansas City Symphony
Screenland at the Symphony, “Home Alone.” Dec. 22, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Spire Chamber Ensemble
“Handel’s Messiah.” Dec. 23, Kauffman Center. spirechamberensemble.org
Theater
“Songs of the Season”
Paul Mesner Puppets. Through Dec. 23, Mesner Studio. mesnerpuppets.org
“A Spectacular Christmas Show”
Through Dec. 23, Musical Theater Heritage. mthkc.com
“A Christmas Carol”
Kansas City Repertory Theatre. Through Dec. 24, Spencer Theatre. kcrep.org
“Christmas in Song”
Through Dec. 24, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com
“The Santaland Diaries”
Kansas City Repertory Theatre. Through Dec. 24, Copaken Stage. kcrep.org
“Three Wise Cats: A Christmas Musical”
Through Dec. 24, H&R Block City Stage. tya.org
“A Very Bedrock Christmas!”
Late Night Theatre. Through Dec. 24, Missie B’s. latenighttheatre.com
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical”
Through Dec. 31, Coterie. thecoterie.org
“A Christmas Stalking”
Mystery Train Theatre. Through Dec. 31, Crown Plaza Hotel. kcmysterytrain.com
“The Nightcap Holiday Hangover: The Musical”
Dec. 27, Buffalo Room. brownpapertickets .com/event/2712596
“White Christmas”
Music Theatre Kansas City. Dec. 30-31, White Recital Hall. mtkc.org
Home tours and open houses
Christmas Tours
Through Dec. 30, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. bwestate.net
Victorian Crystal Fantasy
Through Dec. 30, Vaile Mansion. vailemansion.org
Holiday celebrations, displays and lightings
Gingerbread House Display
Kansas City Culinary Arts School. Through Dec. 24, Union Station. unionstation.org
Christmas at Lanesfield
Through Dec. 31, Lanesfield Historic Site. jocogov.org/ dept/museum/home
Christmas in the Park
Through Dec. 31, Longview Lake Campground, Lee’s Summit. jacksongov.org
Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane
Through Jan. 7, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. drfarmstead.org
Ice rinks
The Ice at Park Place
Through Feb. 20, Park Place, Leawood. parkplaceleawood.com/ special-offers/ice
Linden Square Skating Rink
Through March 5, Linden Square, Gladstone. lindensquare.info
Crown Center Ice Terrace
Through March 12, Crown Center. crowncenter.com/ iceterrace
Other events
Adventure to Santa
Through Dec. 24, Oak Park Mall. thenewoakparkmall.com/holiday
Santa’s Gingerbread Station
Through Dec. 31, Crown Center Shops. crowncenter.com
Thee 2nd Annual Original 9 DJ’s Christmas Party
Dec. 25, KC Mingles. eventbrite.com
Kansas City Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration
Dec. 26-31, Gem Theater.
