This Week in KC, Dec. 23-28: Comedy shows, Kwaanza celebration, Cirque du Soleil

“A Home for the Holidazed”
8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Uptown Arts Bar
With eight comics on hand, the laughs will come fast and furious. Tristan Newell of Kansas City will serve as host to fellow comedians from across the country. Scheduled to perform are Aaron Branch and Colby Cusick of Chicago, Tina Dybal and Rafe Williams of St. Louis and local products Glenn Bolton, Gage Barton and Maeret Lemons. 816-960-4611. uptownartsbar.com. $6 in advance, $10 at door.
Spire Chamber Ensemble, “Handel’s Messiah”
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Kauffman Center
The Spire Chamber Ensemble, which is an assemblage of some of the best choral artists from around the United States and Canada, will perform one of the masterpieces of Western music with the help of the Spire Baroque Orchestra on original period instruments. Helzberg Hall. 816-944-0360. spirechamberensemble.org. $25-$55.
The Floozies
8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Brothers Matt and Mark Hill of Lawrence are the funk-electronic duo known as the Floozies, with Matt playing guitar and Mark on the drums. They boast that their stage performances include no set list and no words spoken between them. Also playing will be Autograf, Linear Symmetry and Jason Hann from String Cheese Incident. 816-283-9921. midlandkc.com. $20-$25.
Gene Harding
10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Kansas City Improv
If you were a fan of the USA Network TV show “Burn Notice,” you might recall Gene Harding as “Checkpoint Thug” in a 2010 episode. Then again, you might not. Harding is a New Yorker who took his act to South Florida and now performs around the country. He will be at the Improv for one show only. 816-759-5233. improvkc.com. $14-$19.
Chiefs vs. Denver
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at Arrowhead Stadium
The Broncos have fallen off the pace in the AFC West and are fighting for their wild-card playoff lives. The Chiefs are trying to win the West and earn a first-round playoff bye. Something will have to give in this Christmas night game, which will be the Chiefs’ regular-season home finale. 816-920-9300. chiefs.com. $95-$325
Kansas City Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration
6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, through Dec. 31 at Gem Theater
The local chapter of the National Black United Front will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the creation of Kwanzaa as well as the 35th citywide celebration. The first six nights will take place at the Gem Theater. The final day’s celebration will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 1 at Nefertiti Ballroom with a Karamu Ya Imani (Feast of Feasts). eventbrite.com. Free.
Truce Tournament
8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Liberty Memorial
Soccer on Boxing Day (for those unfamiliar with traditions of the United Kingdom, that’s the day after Christmas) has quickly become a tradition in Kansas City. The fourth annual Truce Tournament, a three-on-three event, will commemorate the 1914 truce during World War I when opposing sides went into no-man’s land and exchanged gifts, sang carols and played soccer. 816-888-8100. theworldwar.org or thetrucekc.com. Free to watch.
“Always … Patsy Cline”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Chestnut Fine Arts Center
More than just a tribute to the legendary country singer, “Always … Patsy Cline” is based on a friendship between Cline and one of her most devoted fans, Louise Seger. The two exchanged letters until the day the singer died in a plane crash in 1963 at the age of 30. Val Fagan, playing Cline, will belt out her hits, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Sweet Dreams.” Runs through Dec. 31. 913-764-2121. chestnutfinearts.com. $25-$30.
“The Nightcap Holiday Hangover: The Musical”
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Buffalo Room
Arty Vulgaris will preside over a show designed to cure your holiday blues, with promises of comedy, singing, dancing, food, drinks and “perhaps even a little bit of reindeer magic.” Rated R, this is far from your traditional holiday extravaganza. brownpapertickets.com/event/2712596. $15-$25.
April Macie
Opens 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Stanford’s Comedy Club
With credits that include “Snoop Dogg Presents: The Bad Girls of Comedy,” “The Naughty Show” and multiple appearances on Howard Stern’s radio show, April Macie has established herself as one of America’s most popular raunchy female comics. Her website says, “With her irreverent brand of overtly sexual humor she attempts to break down troubling double-standards and lend her voice to women everywhere.” Runs through Dec. 31. 913-400-7500. stanfordscomedyclub.com. $10-$30.
Cirque du Soleil
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Sprint Center
More than 30 years after its founding in Montreal, Cirque du Soleil is the world’s largest theatrical-production company, has a permanent Las Vegas show and performs internationally before sellout crowds almost every night. Like all of the group’s presentations, the current touring show, “Ovo” (egg in Portuguese), is more about gravity-defying aerial performances than traditional circus acts. Runs through Jan. 1. 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $25-$150.
Missouri Mavericks vs. Utah
7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
The local professional hockey team hasn’t had the kind of season it wanted, but it is close to the .500 mark and hoping to make a push to reach the ECHL playoffs. The Mavericks will play at home against the Grizzlies one night after playing in Tulsa and two nights before playing in Moline, Ill. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. 816-252-7825. missourimavericks.com. $16-$53.
Comments