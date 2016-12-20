Entertainment

Plan your New Year’s Eve fun with this list of parties for any age

By Dan Kelly

Adults looking to ring in 2017 with food, DJs and drinks galore should check out one of these seven events.

Union Station

The Dave Stephens Band will provide the big-band music for New Year’s Swingin’ Eve, with two dance areas in the Sprint Festival Plaza at Union Station. Admission will cover party favors, drinks, hot appetizers and a midnight champagne toast. The dance band KC Flo will also play. $110. 816-460-2020. unionstation.org/events/new-years-swingin-eve.

KC Live Block

NYE Live, beginning at 9 p.m., will include access to all venues of KC Live, with all-inclusive food and drink packages, live entertainment, party favors, champagne toasts and a countdown to midnight with a Times Square-style ball drop. $70-$175. 816-842-1045. nye-live.com/kansas-city.

Uptown Theater

Only at the Uptown’s New Year’s Eve Bash will you find a craft beer garden to go with the open bar and DJs. Other draws are heavy appetizers and a laser show, with dinner available if you go the VIP route. $55-$125. 816-753-8665. uptowntheater.com.

Scottish Rite Temple

A throng of 2,500 is expected in the nearly 90-year-old edifice for NYE at The Temple VII, which boasts six hours of unlimited drinks, 10 bars, eight party areas, five DJs, a balloon drop, a huge LED screen and lasers. There’s even free parking. $60-$249. nyekc.com.

Madrid Theater

White Party II will give partiers the chance to ring in the new year in a historic theater in the heart of midtown Kansas City. DJs will play today’s hottest dance music, and there will be party favors and unlimited premium drink packages. $40-$125. kansascity-newyearseve.com.

Californos

With four entertainment areas on four levels under one roof, the Black Party XIII will provide music for just about every taste, including DJ Architekt on the main stage. Other highlights are unlimited premium drinks, a buffet and a champagne toast. A shuttle service will provide transportation to and from the Sheraton Crown Center. $80-$119. blackpartykc.com.

Martini Corner

Countdown at the Corner has a simple premise: One ticket will let you celebrate in five bars: Sol Cantina, The Drop, Barrel 31, Ollies Local and Tower Tavern. Each ticket will cover unlimited drinks from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $40-$80. eventbrite.com.

Children get to celebrate the new year early. Here are three events that have a lot of fun planned.

Kansas City Zoo

When it’s noon in Kansas City, it’s midnight in Kazakhstan, so maybe at least some of the animals won’t mind celebrating 12 hours early. Zoo Year’s Eve (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) will feature an interactive DJ, animal activities, photo booth and a ball drop at noon. Included with admission, $11.50-$14.50. 816-595-1234. kansascityzoo.org/special-events/zoo-years-eve.

Science City

It’s not against the law to learn something and have fun at the same time. That’s the idea at Union Station’s Science City, which will celebrate Noon Year’s Eve from noon to 7 p.m. with demonstrations and activities in the Demo Area. Parents are welcome. Included with admission, $11.50-$13.50. 816-460-2020. unionstation.org/sciencecity/events/noon-years-eve.

Wonderscope Children’s Museum

WonderEve activities will start at 9 a.m., with all eyes on the big countdown to noon. There will be a balloon artist, story time, art activity and treats including doughnut holes and juice. Mr. Stinky Feet will perform at 11 a.m., and he will lead the countdown fun that will include noisemakers, hats and a confetti shower. Included with admission, $6-$7. 913-287-8888. wonderscope.org.

Other party events

7th Street Casino

Drawings every half-hour. 913-371-3500. 7th-streetcasino.com.

75th and Wornall

Waldo Ball Drop. Free. waldokc.org.

Asa Sushi Hibachi Lounge

New Year’s Eve Black Tie Ball. $40-$125. 816-226-6527. eventbrite.com.

Allegro Ballroom

“Just Friends” New Year’s Eve Party. $85. eventbrite.com

Bristol Seafood Grill

Choice of lobster tail or surf-and-turf. $60. 816-448-600 or 913-663-5777. bristolseafoodgrill.com.

Casa Somerset

Buffet, snacks and champagne. 913-557-9288. casasomerset.com.

Common Grounds Roasterie Bistro

Visionary Impact Theater NYE Party. $150. eventbrite.com.

Dave & Buster’s

Family New Year’s Eve Event, $33.40-$38.64. Adult New Year’s Eve Event, $50.73-$68.57. 913-981-6815. dnb.ticketbud.com.

DoubleTree Overland Park

American Girl New Year’s Eve Pajama Rama. $209. 913-451-6100. doubletree.hilton.com.

Emaline Ballroom

Genesis New Year’s Eve Celebration. $45. genesiskc.com/monthlyevent.

The Grille at Park Place

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party. $75. 913-766-0920. grilleatparkplace.com.

Hollywood Casino

Disco Dick and the Mirrorballs; fireworks display. 913-288-9300. hollywoodcasinokansas.com.

Howl at the Moon

Just Dance and Champagne Supernova packages. $95-$120. 816-471-4695. howlatthemoon.com/kansas-city.

KC Mingles Nite Club

Steppers of KC New Year’s Eve. $25-$35. 816-876-3146. sokcparty.com.

Kelly’s Westport Inn

Irish New Year’s Eve. 816-561-5800. kellyswestportinn.com.

Lew’s Grill & Bar

New Year’s Eve Bash. $5. lewsgrillandbar.com.

Lifted Spirits Distillery

“Start the New Year with Lifted Spirits.” $75-$100. 816-866-1734. liftedspiritskc.com.

One Block South

Aces & Eights at Local Tap; DJ Chris Hernandez at Kanza Hall. $20. 913-451-0444. oneblocksouthkc.com.

Overland Park Ballroom and Social Club

New Year’s Eve Celebration. $65. 913-815-6790. overlandparkballroom.com.

RecordBar

“Roarin’ 1920s” New Year’s Eve Party with DJ Just and Victor & Penny. $25-$50. therecordbar.com.

Rhythm & Booze

Neon NYE KC 2017. $20. 816-221-2669. eventbrite.com.

The Spott

Naughty New Year’s Eve Party. $25-$75. 816-686-1154. thespottkc.com.

Teocali

New Year’s Eve Fiesta. $45. 816-221-4749. teocali.com.

T-Rex Cafe

Kids buffet with free goodie bags and more. 913-334-8888. trexcafe.com.

The View @ Briarcliff

Champagne Chic New Year’s Eve. $15-$559. visionskc.com.

The VooDoo

Ultimate NYEve Celebration: A Hot Tropical Night. $4.75-$22.75. 816-472-7777. voodookc.com.

Vox Theatre

NYE on the Red Carpet: A Hollywood Glam Gala. $60-$100. eventbrite.com.

Waldo, Brookside and Plaza

NYE Limo Crawl. $45. eventbrite.com.

Theater, music, comedy and such

Ameristar

Liverpool, Double Vision and Edge of Forever. $30. 816-414-7000. ameristar.com/kansas-city.

Chestnut Fine Arts Center

“Always … Patsy Cline.” $30. 913-764-2121. chestnutfinearts.com.

Crowne Plaza Hotel

New Year’s Eve on the Mystery Train. “A Christmas Stalking.” $69. 816-813-9654. kcmysterytrain.com.

Granada

#ASSJAMZ: New Year’s Eve Edition. $10-$15. 785-842-1390. thegranada.com.

Improv KC

Rod Man. $35-$65. 816-759-5233. improvkc.com.

Levee Bar & Grill

Kaopectones and Black Jackets. $5. 816-561-5565. thelevee.net.

Kick Comedy Theater

New Year’s Eve at the Kick. $25-$30. kansascitycomedy.com.

Knuckleheads

The Mavericks New Year’s Eve Party. $175. Samantha Fish New Year’s Eve Show. $75. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com.

Niche

Abyss featuring Trisicloplox. $10. nichekc.com.

New Theatre Restaurant

“The Fabulous Lipitones.” $102-$143. 913-649-7469. newtheatre.com.

Quality Hill Playhouse

New Year’s Eve Cabaret Show. $42-$45. 816-421-1700. qualityhillplayhouse.com.

Stanford’s Comedy Club

April Macie. $12-$35. 913-400-7500. stanfordscomedyclub.com.

Tank Room

New Year’s Eve Bash featuring Stephonne. $60. 816-214-6403. thetankroom.com.

Uptown Arts Bar

Poets vs. Comics. $10. 816-960-4611. uptownartsbar.com.

