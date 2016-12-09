Holiday, and not so holiday, stuff I like: ‘This Is Us,’ Dizzy Three and Rudolph

Here’s what enterprise reporter Laura Bauer is into right now:
“This Is Us”
If you haven’t watched this new show, grab your iPad and download the NBC app. Pull up the pilot and give it a try. You could get hooked like I did. This show is for anyone who loves narrative storytelling. The weaving in and out from the past and present is masterful. The acting, great. The bond — and sometimes not so much — among siblings will make you tear up. I mean, I can’t wait for Tuesdays.
RumChata and Dizzy Three
I’ve always been a beer girl. Cheap domestic early on progressed to great craft beer, usually a wheat or something like it. Now I’m embracing a low-carb lifestyle, and it’s only Michelob Ultra. Until a recent taste test at Olathe’s Lukas Liquor, that is. This season I’m all about a small creamy drink of RumChata and Dizzy Three, the Roasterie’s espresso-flavored vodka. (Yay local!) Two parts Chata, one part Dizzy (or vice versa), and you’ll be wishing there were no alcohol or carbs in it so you could drink a whole vat of this stuff.
The Border Patrol
Some mornings, Howard Stern has too good of a guest to pass up. But on most commutes from Olathe to 17th and Grand, I’m typically listening to Steven and Nate and engineer Jake on 810 WHB. Especially during the Royals or Chiefs seasons. They break down games, rant about certain players and argue over silly things. They give The Star’s sports reporters their (deserved) props, as well as a spot with columnist Sam Mellinger on most Mondays. And when Gary Lezak comes on for the weather each morning, it’s gonna be funny, or someone (typically Jake) is going to get annoyed.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
Anybody ever recognize how mean Santa Claus can be in this ol’ classic? A bit of a bully. Comet, too. Yet every year, our whole family watches every minute of it. Husband laughs out loud when Santa rolls his eyes as the elves sing and then tells them their song “needs work.” And our two boys can’t believe when Santa tells Donner, “You should be ashamed of yourself” because his son has a red nose. The show definitely came out long before anti-bullying efforts, but we still love it.
Groupon
A year ago, I thought this app was just for adventures, like helicopter rides around Kansas City, or a great deal on the big hotel at Table Rock Lake. But no, you can get anything on there. Trust me on this. So there I was last weekend in a ridiculously long line at Oak Park Mall, clicking away on Groupon. Bought something for my sister-in-law, browsed for my sister and saved like 50 bucks. Or so Groupon told me. All before I could buy my bag of discounted candles at Bath & Body Works!
Laura Bauer: 816-234-4944, @kclaurab
