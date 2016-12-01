Updated KC holiday event guide: The lights, the music, the celebrations

Classical and traditional music and dance
Holiday choirs
Through Dec. 20, Crown Center Shops. crowncenter.com
Kansas City Chorale
“Wintersong,” Dec. 1, Rozzelle Court. kcchorale.org
Kansas City Symphony
“Handel’s Messiah.” Dec. 1-4, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
“How Great Our Joy”
Christmas Concert by Calvary Chorale and Music Department students. Dec. 2. Liberty Chapel, Calvary University. calvary.edu
North Star Community Band Concert
Holiday Concert. Dec. 2, Oak Park High School Auditorium. nstarband.org
KU Holiday Vespers
KU Choirs and KU Symphony Orchestra. Dec. 2, Carlsen Center Yardley Hall; Dec. 4, Lied Center. music.ku.edu
Rezound! Handbell Ensemble
Dec. 2, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Olathe; Dec. 3, Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church; Dec. 4, First United Methodist Church, Leavenworth. rezound.org
Stile Antico
“A Wonderous Mystery: Flemish and German Music.” Dec. 2, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. chambermusic.org
TubaChristmas
Dec. 2 and 12, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Heartland Men’s Chorus
“Kansas City Christmas,” Dec. 3-4, Folly, and Dec. 10, Yardley Hall. hmckc.org
Kansas City Ballet
“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 3-24, Kauffman Center. kcballet.org
Lee’s Summit Symphony
“Holiday Magic.” Dec. 3, Lee’s Summit High School Performing Arts Center. lssymphony.org
Spire Chamber Ensemble
“Christmas With Spire.” Dec. 3, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, and Dec. 4, Village Presbyterian Church. spirechamberensemble.org
The Ten Tenors
“Home for the Holidays.” Dec. 3, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries
Holiday Dance Showcase
Dec. 4, Sprint Festival Plaza, Union Station. unionstation.org
Johnson County Chorus and Choraliers
“Songs of Peace.” Dec. 4, Yardley Hall. facebook.com/johnsoncountychorus
Liberty Symphony Orchestra
Holiday Concert featuring “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 4, Liberty Performing Arts Theatre. libertysymphony.org
Midwest Chamber Ensemble
“Holiday Brass.” Dec. 4, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. midwestchamberensemble.org
Musica Sacra
Christmas Concert. Dec. 4, Arrupe Hall Auditorium. rockhurst.edu/center-arts-letters/musica-sacra-kansas-city/concerts
Northland Community Choir
Winter Concert: “Rutter Carols by Candlelight.” Dec. 4, Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel. northlandcommunitychoir.org
Kansas City Symphony, “Joy to the World: A Christmas Concert”
Dec. 5. Helzberg Hall. shawneemission.org/classes-and-events/christmas-concert
Kansas City Chamber Orchestra
“Baroque and Classical for the Holidays.” Dec. 6, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral. kcchamberorchestra.org
Joyce DiDonato and Il Pomo d’Oro
Dec. 7, Folly. hjseries.org
Kansas City Symphony
Classics Uncorked: “Vivaldi’s ‘Winter’ and ‘Greensleeves.’ ” Dec. 7, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Jim Brickman with Kansas City Symphony
Dec. 9, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Kansas City Civic Orchestra
“Sounds of the Season.” Dec. 9-10, Atonement Lutheran Church. kccivic.org
Kansas City Chorale
“Hello, Holidays!” Dec. 9, Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church; Dec. 11, Karbank 1900 Building; and Dec. 13, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. kcchorale.org
Heritage Philharmonic
“’Tis the Season.” Dec. 10, Blue Springs High School Performing Arts Center. heritagephilharmonic.org
Central Standard Men’s A Cappella Ensemble
Dec. 10, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org/holidayconcerts
Ensemble Iberica
“Kilmore Carols.” Dec. 10, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. ensembleiberica.org
Kansas City Chorale
“A Chorale Family Christmas.” Dec. 10, St. Michael the Archangel Church. kcchorale.org
Owen/Cox Dance Group
“The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” Dec. 10-11, Polsky Theatre. owencoxdance.org
Transfinity KC
“Singing for Peace.” Dec. 10, Country Club Congregational United Church of Christ. cccucc.info
Chamber Ensemble of Heartland Men’s Chorus
Dec. 11, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org/holidayconcerts
KC Boys Choir and KC Girls Choir Concert
Dec. 11, Unity Temple on the Plaza Main Sanctuary. kcboychoir.org
Kansas City Symphony
Christmas Festival. Dec. 15-18 and 20, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Overland Park Civic Band
Christmas Concert. Dec. 15, Bell Cultural Events Center. opcivicband.com
WindSync
Dec. 15, Folly. hjseries.org
Jacomo Chorale
Christmas Concert. Dec. 16, Mission Woods Community of Christ Church. jacomochorale.org
William Baker Festival Singers
Dec. 16, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and Dec. 18, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral. festivalsingers.org
American Youth Ballet
“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 17-18, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/performing-arts-series
Central Standard Men’s A Cappella Ensemble
Holiday Concert. Dec. 17, Folly. centralstandard.net
Kansas City Women’s Chorus
“We, Angels and Mortals … Seeking Peace.” Dec. 17-18, Rose Theater, Rockhurst High School. kcwomenschorus.org
Kantorei Christmas
“Heaven’s Gate.” Dec. 17, Westport Presbyterian, and Dec. 18, Visitation. kantoreikc.org
Liberty Youth Ballet Company
“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 17-18, Liberty Performing Arts Theatre. eventbrite.com
St. Joseph Symphony
“Holiday at the Ballet.” Dec. 17, Missouri Theater. saintjosephsymphony.org
Mid America Freedom Band
Holiday 2016 Concert: “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.” Dec. 17-18, National WWI Museum. freedomband.com
Northland Symphony
“Celebrating the Holidays in the Northland.” Dec. 18, Staley High School. northlandsymphony.org
Dickens Carolers in Concert
Dec. 21-22, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com
Kansas City Symphony
Screenland at the Symphony, “Home Alone.” Dec. 21-22, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Spire Chamber Ensemble
“Handel’s Messiah.” Dec. 21, Redemptorist Church, and Dec. 23, Kauffman Center. spirechamberensemble.org
Contemporary music
Wynton Marsalis: Big Band Holidays
Dec. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. hjseries.org
Rock the Red Kettle
The Fray and David Cook. Dec. 2, KC Live! rockredkettlekc.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Dec. 3, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Jazz Carol Fest
Dec. 4, Community Christian Church. community-christian.org
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra
“The KCJO Swings The Nutcracker.” Dec. 6, Kauffman Center. kcjazzorchestra.net
The Snow Globes
Dec. 9-10, The Living Room Theater. thesnowglobes.com
Big Band Christmas
Dec. 10, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net
K-LOVE Christmas
Dec. 10, Sheffield Family Life Center. klove.com/events/christmastour
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Dec. 10, Midland. midlandkc.com
“Jazz! A KC Holiday Tradition”
Dec. 11, H&R Block City Stage. jazzakcholidaytradition.com
“Nutcracker”: All Jazz’d Up
Dec. 17, Union Station. unionstation.org
Theater
“Sister’s Christmas Catechism”
Through Dec. 18, Starlight Theatre Cohen Community Stagehouse. kcstarlight.com
“A Christmas Carol”
Kansas City Repertory Theatre. Through Dec. 24, Spencer Theatre. kcrep.org
“Christmas in Song”
Through Dec. 24, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com
“Three Wise Cats: A Christmas Musical”
Through Dec. 24, H&R Block City Stage. tya.org
“A Very Bedrock Christmas!”
Late Night Theatre. Through Dec. 24, Missie B’s. latenighttheatre.com
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical”
Through Dec. 31, Coterie. thecoterie.org
“A Christmas Stalking”
Mystery Train Theatre. Through Dec. 31, Crown Plaza Hotel. kcmysterytrain.com
“The Happy Elf”
Blue Springs City Theatre. Dec. 1-11, Blue Springs Auditorium. bluespringscitytheatre.com
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Dec. 1-11, Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre. metkc.org
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
Dec. 2-18, Olathe Civic Theatre Association. olathetheatre.org
“Child of Hope”
Culture House and Storling Dance Theater. Dec. 2-4, Lewis and Shirley White Theatre. culturehouse.com
Heart of America Christmas Pageant
Dec. 2-11, First Baptist of Raytown. firstbaptistraytown.com
“The Nativity”
Paul Mesner Puppets. Dec. 2-4, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral. mesnerpuppets.org
Christmas at Resurrection
Dec. 8-11, United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, Leawood. cor.org
“The Santaland Diaries”
Kansas City Repertory Theatre. Dec. 8-24, Copaken Stage. kcrep.org
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
Dec. 9, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
“A Spectacular Christmas Show”
Dec. 9-23, Musical Theater Heritage. mthkc.com
“Rudolph Revue”
Dec. 10 and 17, Puppetry Arts Institute. hazelle.org
“Songs of the Season”
Paul Mesner Puppets. Dec. 12-19, Mesner Studio. mesnerpuppets.org
“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)”
Summit Theatre Group. Dec. 14-18, Longview Mansion. summittheatre.org
“The Nightcap Holiday Hangover: The Musical”
Dec. 27, Buffalo Room. brownpapertickets.com/event/2712596
“White Christmas”
Music Theatre Kansas City. Dec. 30-31, White Recital Hall. mtkc.org
Home tours and open houses
Christmas Tours
Through Dec. 30, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. bwestate.net
Victorian Crystal Fantasy
Through Dec. 30, Vaile Mansion. vailemansion.org
Mantels and Martinis
Dec. 1, Longview Mansion and New Longview neighborhood. mantelsandmartinis.com
Independence Young Matrons Holly and Mistletoe Tour
Dec. 1, Independence. independenceyoungmatrons.org
Olde World Christmas Nighttime Tour
Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, Strawberry Hill Museum. strawberryhillmuseum.org
Weston Candlelight Tour
Dec. 2-4, Weston. westonmo.com
Christmas in the Country Homes Tour
Dec. 3, Grain Valley.
Pendleton Heights Holiday Homes Tour & Art Market
Dec. 3, Pendleton Heights Neighborhood. pendletonheights.org
Health Care Access Holiday Home Tour
Dec. 4, Lawrence. healthcareaccess.org
Kappa Kappa Gamma Homes Tour
Also a boutique. Dec. 7-8, Mission Hills and Kansas City. kappahomestour.com
Candlelight Tours
Dec. 9-10, John Wornall House. wornallmajors.org
Downtown Dazzle Urban Homes Tour
Dec. 10, Downtown Kansas City. dazzlekc.com
Candlelight Vintage Homes Tour
Dec. 11, Leavenworth. leavenworthhistory.org
Historic Westheight Manor Tour
Dec. 11, Westheight neighborhood, Kansas City, Kan. historicwestheight.org
Holiday celebrations, displays and lightings
Christmas at Lanesfield
Through Dec. 31, Lanesfield Historic Site. jocogov.org/dept/museum/home
Christmas in the Park
Through Dec. 31, Longview Lake Campground, Lee’s Summit. jacksongov.org
Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane
Through Jan. 7, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. drfarmstead.org
Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting
Dec. 1, The View, Grandview. grandview.org/work/city-government/parks-recreation
Downtown Dazzle
Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18, Downtown Kansas City. visitkc.com/downtowndazzle
Holiday Luminary Walk
Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10, Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. opabg.org
Santa’s Wonderland
Dec. 2, Gillham Park. kcparks.org
Christmas Around Town
Dec. 3, Shawnee Town and Downtown Shawnee. visitshawneeks.com/event/christmas-around-town
Christmas Open House
Dec. 3, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm. mahaffie.org
Luminate: A Holiday Laser Light Installation
Dec. 3 and 10, Pershing Road and Main Street. dazzlekc.com
Hogwartz Christmas Party
Dec. 3, Kansas City Scottish Rite Temple. kccevents.yapsody.com
Holiday Wild
Dec. 3-4, Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org
Santa’s Wonderland
Dec. 3, Penguin Park. kcparks.org
Tree Lighting
Dec. 3, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org
Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Event
Dec. 6, Downtown Blue Springs. bluespringsgov.com
Gardens by Candlelight: A Luminary Walk
Dec. 10-11, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org
Holiday Night
Dec. 10, Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum. atkinsjohnsonfarm.com
Living Nativity
Dec. 10, First Baptist Church, 100 W. Red Bridge. fbckcmo.net
Missouri Town Christmas
Dec. 10, Missouri Town 1855. jacksongov.org
Whoville Holidays
Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, City Market. thecitymarket.org
Winter Wonderland
Dec. 10-11, Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org
Gingerbread House Display
Kansas City Culinary Arts School. Dec. 13-24, Union Station. unionstation.org
Ice rinks
The Ice at Park Place
Through Feb. 20, Park Place, Leawood. parkplaceleawood.com/special-offers/ice
Linden Square Skating Rink
Through March 5, Linden Square, Gladstone. lindensquare.info
Crown Center Ice Terrace
Through March 12, Crown Center. crowncenter.com/iceterrace
Skate with Santa
Dec. 17, Line Creek Community Center Ice Arena. kcparks.org/facility/line-creek
Other events
Visits with Fairy Princess
Through Dec. 1, Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com
Adventure to Santa
Through Dec. 24, Oak Park Mall. thenewoakparkmall.com/holiday
Santa’s Gingerbread Station
Through Dec. 31, Crown Center Shops. crowncenter.com
Holidays in Crestwood
Benefits Kansas City Community Gardens. Dec. 1-3, 55th Street between Brookside Boulevard and Oak Street. kccg.org/holidays-in-crestwood
Candy Cane Lane
Dec. 2, The View, Grandview. grandview.org/work/city-government/parks-recreation
Holiday Chick Event
Dec. 2-4, Summit Fair Shopping Center. chickevents.com
Kristkindl Markt
Dec. 2-3, Country Club Congregational United Church of Christ. cccucc.info
Breakfast with Santa
Dec. 3, Shoal Creek Golf Course. kcparks.org
Breakfast with St. Nick
Dec. 3, Strawberry Hill Museum. strawberryhillmuseum.org
Ceremony of Lessons and Carols
Dec. 3, Arrupe Hall Auditorium. rockhurst.edu
Champagne & Chandeliers
Victorian Mystery Masquerade. Dec. 3, Vaile Mansion. vailemansion.org
Hot Chocolate Happy Hour
Dec. 3, 10 and 17, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com
The Nutcracker Tea Party
Dec. 3-4, Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. opabg.org
Santa Express
Dec. 3-4 and 10-11, National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame. aghalloffame.com
S’mores with Santa
“Polar Express.” Dec. 3, Alamo Drafthouse. drafthouse.com/kansas-city
Sugar Plum Fairy Children’s Ball
Dec. 3, Muehlebach Tower of Downtown Marriott. kcballet.org
Visit from St. Nicholas
Dec. 3, Shoal Creek Living History Museum. shoalcreeklivinghistorymuseum.com
Brunch with Santa
Dec. 4, Gallery Event Space. ticketfly.com
Go Green for the Holidays
StoneLion Puppet Theatre and Kansas City Parks and Recreation. Noon Dec. 4, Westport Roanoke Community Center. stonelionpuppets.org
Brunch with Santa
Dec. 10, Vesper Hall, Blue Springs. bluespringsgov.com/1804/brunch-with-santa
Breakfast with Santa
Dec. 10, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm. mahaffie.org
Fairy Princess
Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, Kansas City Museum. kcmo.gov/kansascitymuseum
Holiday Brick-Tacular
Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, Legoland. legolanddiscoverycenter.com/kansascity
“Merry Science”
Dec. 10, Science City, Union Station. unionstation.org
Celebrate Christmas With Civil War Soldiers
Dec. 11, Lone Jack Civil War Museum. historiclonejack.org
“Holiday Swing” Craft Fair
Dec. 11, Union Station. unionstation.org
Kansas City Southern Holiday Express
Dec. 16-20, Union Station. unionstation.org
Hanukkah Glow Party
Dec. 17, Jewish Community Center Social Hall. thejkc.org
Santacon Pub Crawl
Dec. 17, Kelly’s Westport. brownpapertickets.com/event/2602427
Snow Globes Performance at Union Station
Dec. 17, Sprint Festival Plaza, Union Station. unionstation.org
Father Christmas Comes to T/M
Dec. 18, National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. toyandminiaturemuseum.org
“Ice Age on Ice”
Dec. 20-24, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com
Thee 2nd Annual Original 9 DJ’s Christmas Party
Dec. 25, KC Mingles. eventbrite.com
Kansas City City-Wide Kwanzaa Celebration
Dec. 26-31, Gem Theater. eventbrite.com
