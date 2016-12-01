Entertainment

December 1, 2016 7:00 AM

Updated KC holiday event guide: The lights, the music, the celebrations

By Dan Kelly

dkelly@kcstar.com

Classical and traditional music and dance

Holiday choirs

Through Dec. 20, Crown Center Shops. crowncenter.com

Kansas City Chorale

“Wintersong,” Dec. 1, Rozzelle Court. kcchorale.org

Kansas City Symphony

“Handel’s Messiah.” Dec. 1-4, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

“How Great Our Joy”

Christmas Concert by Calvary Chorale and Music Department students. Dec. 2. Liberty Chapel, Calvary University. calvary.edu

North Star Community Band Concert

Holiday Concert. Dec. 2, Oak Park High School Auditorium. nstarband.org

KU Holiday Vespers

KU Choirs and KU Symphony Orchestra. Dec. 2, Carlsen Center Yardley Hall; Dec. 4, Lied Center. music.ku.edu

Rezound! Handbell Ensemble

Dec. 2, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Olathe; Dec. 3, Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church; Dec. 4, First United Methodist Church, Leavenworth. rezound.org

Stile Antico

“A Wonderous Mystery: Flemish and German Music.” Dec. 2, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. chambermusic.org

TubaChristmas

Dec. 2 and 12, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Heartland Men’s Chorus

“Kansas City Christmas,” Dec. 3-4, Folly, and Dec. 10, Yardley Hall. hmckc.org

Kansas City Ballet

“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 3-24, Kauffman Center. kcballet.org

Lee’s Summit Symphony

“Holiday Magic.” Dec. 3, Lee’s Summit High School Performing Arts Center. lssymphony.org

Spire Chamber Ensemble

“Christmas With Spire.” Dec. 3, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, and Dec. 4, Village Presbyterian Church. spirechamberensemble.org

The Ten Tenors

“Home for the Holidays.” Dec. 3, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

Holiday Dance Showcase

Dec. 4, Sprint Festival Plaza, Union Station. unionstation.org

Johnson County Chorus and Choraliers

“Songs of Peace.” Dec. 4, Yardley Hall. facebook.com/johnsoncountychorus

Liberty Symphony Orchestra

Holiday Concert featuring “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 4, Liberty Performing Arts Theatre. libertysymphony.org

Midwest Chamber Ensemble

“Holiday Brass.” Dec. 4, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. midwestchamberensemble.org

Musica Sacra

Christmas Concert. Dec. 4, Arrupe Hall Auditorium. rockhurst.edu/center-arts-letters/musica-sacra-kansas-city/concerts

Northland Community Choir

Winter Concert: “Rutter Carols by Candlelight.” Dec. 4, Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel. northlandcommunitychoir.org

Kansas City Symphony, “Joy to the World: A Christmas Concert”

Dec. 5. Helzberg Hall. shawneemission.org/classes-and-events/christmas-concert

Kansas City Chamber Orchestra

“Baroque and Classical for the Holidays.” Dec. 6, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral. kcchamberorchestra.org

Joyce DiDonato and Il Pomo d’Oro

Dec. 7, Folly. hjseries.org

Kansas City Symphony

Classics Uncorked: “Vivaldi’s ‘Winter’ and ‘Greensleeves.’ ” Dec. 7, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Jim Brickman with Kansas City Symphony

Dec. 9, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Kansas City Civic Orchestra

“Sounds of the Season.” Dec. 9-10, Atonement Lutheran Church. kccivic.org

Kansas City Chorale

“Hello, Holidays!” Dec. 9, Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church; Dec. 11, Karbank 1900 Building; and Dec. 13, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. kcchorale.org

Heritage Philharmonic

“’Tis the Season.” Dec. 10, Blue Springs High School Performing Arts Center. heritagephilharmonic.org

Central Standard Men’s A Cappella Ensemble

Dec. 10, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org/holidayconcerts

Ensemble Iberica

“Kilmore Carols.” Dec. 10, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. ensembleiberica.org

Kansas City Chorale

“A Chorale Family Christmas.” Dec. 10, St. Michael the Archangel Church. kcchorale.org

Owen/Cox Dance Group

“The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” Dec. 10-11, Polsky Theatre. owencoxdance.org

Transfinity KC

“Singing for Peace.” Dec. 10, Country Club Congregational United Church of Christ. cccucc.info

Chamber Ensemble of Heartland Men’s Chorus

Dec. 11, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org/holidayconcerts

KC Boys Choir and KC Girls Choir Concert

Dec. 11, Unity Temple on the Plaza Main Sanctuary. kcboychoir.org

Kansas City Symphony

Christmas Festival. Dec. 15-18 and 20, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Overland Park Civic Band

Christmas Concert. Dec. 15, Bell Cultural Events Center. opcivicband.com

WindSync

Dec. 15, Folly. hjseries.org

Jacomo Chorale

Christmas Concert. Dec. 16, Mission Woods Community of Christ Church. jacomochorale.org

William Baker Festival Singers

Dec. 16, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and Dec. 18, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral. festivalsingers.org

American Youth Ballet

“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 17-18, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/performing-arts-series

Central Standard Men’s A Cappella Ensemble

Holiday Concert. Dec. 17, Folly. centralstandard.net

Kansas City Women’s Chorus

“We, Angels and Mortals … Seeking Peace.” Dec. 17-18, Rose Theater, Rockhurst High School. kcwomenschorus.org

Kantorei Christmas

“Heaven’s Gate.” Dec. 17, Westport Presbyterian, and Dec. 18, Visitation. kantoreikc.org

Liberty Youth Ballet Company

“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 17-18, Liberty Performing Arts Theatre. eventbrite.com

St. Joseph Symphony

“Holiday at the Ballet.” Dec. 17, Missouri Theater. saintjosephsymphony.org

Mid America Freedom Band

Holiday 2016 Concert: “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.” Dec. 17-18, National WWI Museum. freedomband.com

Northland Symphony

“Celebrating the Holidays in the Northland.” Dec. 18, Staley High School. northlandsymphony.org

Dickens Carolers in Concert

Dec. 21-22, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com

Kansas City Symphony

Screenland at the Symphony, “Home Alone.” Dec. 21-22, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Spire Chamber Ensemble

“Handel’s Messiah.” Dec. 21, Redemptorist Church, and Dec. 23, Kauffman Center. spirechamberensemble.org

Contemporary music

Wynton Marsalis: Big Band Holidays

Dec. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. hjseries.org

Rock the Red Kettle

The Fray and David Cook. Dec. 2, KC Live! rockredkettlekc.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 3, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Jazz Carol Fest

Dec. 4, Community Christian Church. community-christian.org

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra

“The KCJO Swings The Nutcracker.” Dec. 6, Kauffman Center. kcjazzorchestra.net

The Snow Globes

Dec. 9-10, The Living Room Theater. thesnowglobes.com

Big Band Christmas

Dec. 10, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

K-LOVE Christmas

Dec. 10, Sheffield Family Life Center. klove.com/events/christmastour

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Dec. 10, Midland. midlandkc.com

“Jazz! A KC Holiday Tradition”

Dec. 11, H&R Block City Stage. jazzakcholidaytradition.com

“Nutcracker”: All Jazz’d Up

Dec. 17, Union Station. unionstation.org

Theater

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism”

Through Dec. 18, Starlight Theatre Cohen Community Stagehouse. kcstarlight.com

“A Christmas Carol”

Kansas City Repertory Theatre. Through Dec. 24, Spencer Theatre. kcrep.org

“Christmas in Song”

Through Dec. 24, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com

“Three Wise Cats: A Christmas Musical”

Through Dec. 24, H&R Block City Stage. tya.org

“A Very Bedrock Christmas!”

Late Night Theatre. Through Dec. 24, Missie B’s. latenighttheatre.com

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical”

Through Dec. 31, Coterie. thecoterie.org

“A Christmas Stalking”

Mystery Train Theatre. Through Dec. 31, Crown Plaza Hotel. kcmysterytrain.com

“The Happy Elf”

Blue Springs City Theatre. Dec. 1-11, Blue Springs Auditorium. bluespringscitytheatre.com

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”

Dec. 1-11, Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre. metkc.org

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

Dec. 2-18, Olathe Civic Theatre Association. olathetheatre.org

“Child of Hope”

Culture House and Storling Dance Theater. Dec. 2-4, Lewis and Shirley White Theatre. culturehouse.com

Heart of America Christmas Pageant

Dec. 2-11, First Baptist of Raytown. firstbaptistraytown.com

“The Nativity”

Paul Mesner Puppets. Dec. 2-4, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral. mesnerpuppets.org

Christmas at Resurrection

Dec. 8-11, United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, Leawood. cor.org

“The Santaland Diaries”

Kansas City Repertory Theatre. Dec. 8-24, Copaken Stage. kcrep.org

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Dec. 9, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

“A Spectacular Christmas Show”

Dec. 9-23, Musical Theater Heritage. mthkc.com

“Rudolph Revue”

Dec. 10 and 17, Puppetry Arts Institute. hazelle.org

“Songs of the Season”

Paul Mesner Puppets. Dec. 12-19, Mesner Studio. mesnerpuppets.org

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)”

Summit Theatre Group. Dec. 14-18, Longview Mansion. summittheatre.org

“The Nightcap Holiday Hangover: The Musical”

Dec. 27, Buffalo Room. brownpapertickets.com/event/2712596

“White Christmas”

Music Theatre Kansas City. Dec. 30-31, White Recital Hall. mtkc.org

Home tours and open houses

Christmas Tours

Through Dec. 30, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. bwestate.net

Victorian Crystal Fantasy

Through Dec. 30, Vaile Mansion. vailemansion.org

Mantels and Martinis

Dec. 1, Longview Mansion and New Longview neighborhood. mantelsandmartinis.com

Independence Young Matrons Holly and Mistletoe Tour

Dec. 1, Independence. independenceyoungmatrons.org

Olde World Christmas Nighttime Tour

Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, Strawberry Hill Museum. strawberryhillmuseum.org

Weston Candlelight Tour

Dec. 2-4, Weston. westonmo.com

Christmas in the Country Homes Tour

Dec. 3, Grain Valley.

Pendleton Heights Holiday Homes Tour & Art Market

Dec. 3, Pendleton Heights Neighborhood. pendletonheights.org

Health Care Access Holiday Home Tour

Dec. 4, Lawrence. healthcareaccess.org

Kappa Kappa Gamma Homes Tour

Also a boutique. Dec. 7-8, Mission Hills and Kansas City. kappahomestour.com

Candlelight Tours

Dec. 9-10, John Wornall House. wornallmajors.org

Downtown Dazzle Urban Homes Tour

Dec. 10, Downtown Kansas City. dazzlekc.com

Candlelight Vintage Homes Tour

Dec. 11, Leavenworth. leavenworthhistory.org

Historic Westheight Manor Tour

Dec. 11, Westheight neighborhood, Kansas City, Kan. historicwestheight.org

Holiday celebrations, displays and lightings

Christmas at Lanesfield

Through Dec. 31, Lanesfield Historic Site. jocogov.org/dept/museum/home

Christmas in the Park

Through Dec. 31, Longview Lake Campground, Lee’s Summit. jacksongov.org

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane

Through Jan. 7, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. drfarmstead.org

Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting

Dec. 1, The View, Grandview. grandview.org/work/city-government/parks-recreation

Downtown Dazzle

Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18, Downtown Kansas City. visitkc.com/downtowndazzle

Holiday Luminary Walk

Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10, Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. opabg.org

Santa’s Wonderland

Dec. 2, Gillham Park. kcparks.org

Christmas Around Town

Dec. 3, Shawnee Town and Downtown Shawnee. visitshawneeks.com/event/christmas-around-town

Christmas Open House

Dec. 3, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm. mahaffie.org

Luminate: A Holiday Laser Light Installation

Dec. 3 and 10, Pershing Road and Main Street. dazzlekc.com

Hogwartz Christmas Party

Dec. 3, Kansas City Scottish Rite Temple. kccevents.yapsody.com

Holiday Wild

Dec. 3-4, Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org

Santa’s Wonderland

Dec. 3, Penguin Park. kcparks.org

Tree Lighting

Dec. 3, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org

Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Event

Dec. 6, Downtown Blue Springs. bluespringsgov.com

Gardens by Candlelight: A Luminary Walk

Dec. 10-11, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org

Holiday Night

Dec. 10, Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum. atkinsjohnsonfarm.com

Living Nativity

Dec. 10, First Baptist Church, 100 W. Red Bridge. fbckcmo.net

Missouri Town Christmas

Dec. 10, Missouri Town 1855. jacksongov.org

Whoville Holidays

Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, City Market. thecitymarket.org

Winter Wonderland

Dec. 10-11, Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org

Gingerbread House Display

Kansas City Culinary Arts School. Dec. 13-24, Union Station. unionstation.org

Ice rinks

The Ice at Park Place

Through Feb. 20, Park Place, Leawood. parkplaceleawood.com/special-offers/ice

Linden Square Skating Rink

Through March 5, Linden Square, Gladstone. lindensquare.info

Crown Center Ice Terrace

Through March 12, Crown Center. crowncenter.com/iceterrace

Skate with Santa

Dec. 17, Line Creek Community Center Ice Arena. kcparks.org/facility/line-creek

Other events

Visits with Fairy Princess

Through Dec. 1, Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com

Adventure to Santa

Through Dec. 24, Oak Park Mall. thenewoakparkmall.com/holiday

Santa’s Gingerbread Station

Through Dec. 31, Crown Center Shops. crowncenter.com

Holidays in Crestwood

Benefits Kansas City Community Gardens. Dec. 1-3, 55th Street between Brookside Boulevard and Oak Street. kccg.org/holidays-in-crestwood

Candy Cane Lane

Dec. 2, The View, Grandview. grandview.org/work/city-government/parks-recreation

Holiday Chick Event

Dec. 2-4, Summit Fair Shopping Center. chickevents.com

Kristkindl Markt

Dec. 2-3, Country Club Congregational United Church of Christ. cccucc.info

Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 3, Shoal Creek Golf Course. kcparks.org

Breakfast with St. Nick

Dec. 3, Strawberry Hill Museum. strawberryhillmuseum.org

Ceremony of Lessons and Carols

Dec. 3, Arrupe Hall Auditorium. rockhurst.edu

Champagne & Chandeliers

Victorian Mystery Masquerade. Dec. 3, Vaile Mansion. vailemansion.org

Hot Chocolate Happy Hour

Dec. 3, 10 and 17, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

The Nutcracker Tea Party

Dec. 3-4, Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. opabg.org

Santa Express

Dec. 3-4 and 10-11, National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame. aghalloffame.com

S’mores with Santa

“Polar Express.” Dec. 3, Alamo Drafthouse. drafthouse.com/kansas-city

Sugar Plum Fairy Children’s Ball

Dec. 3, Muehlebach Tower of Downtown Marriott. kcballet.org

Visit from St. Nicholas

Dec. 3, Shoal Creek Living History Museum. shoalcreeklivinghistorymuseum.com

Brunch with Santa

Dec. 4, Gallery Event Space. ticketfly.com

Go Green for the Holidays

StoneLion Puppet Theatre and Kansas City Parks and Recreation. Noon Dec. 4, Westport Roanoke Community Center. stonelionpuppets.org

Brunch with Santa

Dec. 10, Vesper Hall, Blue Springs. bluespringsgov.com/1804/brunch-with-santa

Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 10, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm. mahaffie.org

Fairy Princess

Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, Kansas City Museum. kcmo.gov/kansascitymuseum

Holiday Brick-Tacular

Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, Legoland. legolanddiscoverycenter.com/kansascity

“Merry Science”

Dec. 10, Science City, Union Station. unionstation.org

Celebrate Christmas With Civil War Soldiers

Dec. 11, Lone Jack Civil War Museum. historiclonejack.org

“Holiday Swing” Craft Fair

Dec. 11, Union Station. unionstation.org

Kansas City Southern Holiday Express

Dec. 16-20, Union Station. unionstation.org

Hanukkah Glow Party

Dec. 17, Jewish Community Center Social Hall. thejkc.org

Santacon Pub Crawl

Dec. 17, Kelly’s Westport. brownpapertickets.com/event/2602427

Snow Globes Performance at Union Station

Dec. 17, Sprint Festival Plaza, Union Station. unionstation.org

Father Christmas Comes to T/M

Dec. 18, National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. toyandminiaturemuseum.org

“Ice Age on Ice”

Dec. 20-24, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com

Thee 2nd Annual Original 9 DJ’s Christmas Party

Dec. 25, KC Mingles. eventbrite.com

Kansas City City-Wide Kwanzaa Celebration

Dec. 26-31, Gem Theater. eventbrite.com

