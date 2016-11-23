Aaron Hernandez friend sues CNN for airing hospital photos

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends Pause

2:11 Mizzou's Charles Harris on senior day, NFL Draft

2:59 Still no motive in March shooting deaths of four men in Kansas City, Kan.

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

6:25 KU 65, Georgia 54: Postgame analysis from The Star's Jesse Newell

0:30 Overland Park Fire combines Mannequin Challenge with cooking safety reminder

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

2:54 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Why Alex Smith isn't running as much

1:55 Kansas City Police Chief loves riding his bike