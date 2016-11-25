Photo tour of Parkville’s Main Street: A delightful balance of old and new

There is a vintage charm to river cities like Parkville.
Maybe it’s the hill that runs to the river bank, or the buildings dating to the 1800s. The Missouri River gave life to Parkville and serves as a reminder of the constant flow of time that keeps it evolving against the backdrop of the old storefronts.
This evolution has created a variety of homegrown shops and restaurants that are well worth the drive.
Jo Williams has owned Finders Keepers knickknack store on Main Street for 37 years. She started with seven items, including a rocking chair.
“When I was young, I would sit in that chair waiting for customers,” she said. “Thirty-seven years ago, Parkville wasn’t as vibrant as it is today.”
The timeless feel of the city is a perfect fit for John Putnam’s Cool Vintage Watches down the street. Though the shop is only 4 1/2 years old, it feels at home here. With a vast assortment of vintage watches, clocks, cameras and vinyl records, it’s a nod to the history of the town.
A few doors down, over the hum of spinning pottery wheels, Tricia Szasz teaches a pottery class to a mother and daughter at her Parkville Artisans’ Studio.
“I’m an artist first, but I’ve found since I’ve opened this shop, evidently, I’m a teacher,” she said. “I had no idea how fun teaching was. It’s not about teaching the medium. People come away from the classes believing in themselves and having fun.”
On the second floor of a building built in 1844 is the charming Café des Amis, serving traditional, made-from-scratch French cuisine and an extensive wine list.
Parkville Coffee also makes good use of its historic 1853 building, with the original stone wall exposed, inviting people to linger over finely crafted offerings.
Up and down Main Street, the old and new mingle well.
