Man asks hotel to fill girlfriend’s room with photos of Jeff Goldblum. Hotel complies.

Is there anything we can do to make your stay more comfortable, the hotel asked Seth Freedland when he made his reservation.
“I thought about it, and thought about what might delight the girlfriend,” Freedland wrote on his Facebook page.
So he asked: Could you place a few framed photos of Jeff Goldblum in the room?
Freedland told The Huffington Post he was sort of joking but that his girlfriend really does like Goldblum — “Independence Day” Goldblum.
“I’m more a ‘Big Chill’ Goldblum man myself, but you really can’t go wrong,” the Portland, Oregon, resident said.
He didn’t know what to expect when he and his girlfriend checked into the Huntley Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday.
When they got to the room, they found Goldblum photos on the nightstand, one on the desk, even one in the bathroom.
Freedland and his girlfriend, Amy Marsh, laughed so hard they cried.
“We thought it was cheeky, but we get specific requests all the time, such as someone who wants green apples instead of red, or wants the furniture covered,” the front desk manager, David Cohen, told Huffington.
“We said to ourselves, ‘We can meet this!’”
A hotel in San Antonio last year met a similar request when a woman jokingly asked that a photo of Nicolas Cage from his movie “Con Air” be placed in her room.
The Hotel Indigo San Antonio-Riverwalk put pictures of Cage in the room with little notes attached. “Sweet Dreams! Enjoy,” said one of them.
Thrillist writes that Freedland just might have set a very high bar for himself as a boyfriend.
“How can he expect to ever top this?” Thrillist wonders. “Anyone have Jeff Goldblum's number?”
The couple took the photos home with them.
The hotel charged him for the frames.
